Crime

Former North Vancouver teacher guilty of 9 historic sex offences dating back to 1970s

By Simon Little Global News
Posted April 3, 2025 8:50 pm
1 min read
A former North Vancouver school teacher has been convicted of sexually assaulting students decades ago.

Brian Moore, 85, faced a dozen charges including indecent assault, sexual touching and sexual assault. He was found guilty of nine of those counts at North Vancouver Provincial Court on Thursday.

The court heard the historic assaults involved 11- and 12-year-old boys, mostly while he was working as a teacher at Upper Lynn Valley Elementary between 1970 and 1982.

The trial heard that Moore set up situations during class trips that would allow him to sexually touch his victims.

Outside the court, one of the victims — whose identity is protected by a publication ban — said it was a satisfying end to a long journey.

“He’s an 85-year-old guy, he’s fairly decrepit in a wheelchair, walking with two canes so the idea that he needs to be put in jail I’m kind of past that personally,” they said.

“So the day I testified and held him accountable and he was charged was more of an impactful moment to make sure that he wasn’t able to just wander into the night quietly.”

A date has yet to be set for Moore to be sentenced.

 

