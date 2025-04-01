Ontario minimum wage to rise to $17.60 with annual inflationary increase

See more sharing options

Ontario minimum wage earners will be making $17.60 an hour, starting Oct. 1.

The provincial government announced today the amount of the annual increase to the minimum wage, which is tied to inflation.

Ontario’s minimum wage is currently at $17.20, and the increase is based on the Ontario Consumer Price Index of 2.4 per cent.

The government says after the new amount takes effect, Ontario will have the second-highest provincial minimum wage rate in Canada.

Labour Minister David Piccini says workers and businesses deserve fair, balanced and predictable wages.

The Ontario Living Wage Network says $26 an hour is a living wage in the Greater Toronto Area.