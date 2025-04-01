Body cam video, 911 call offers new details in fatal Ontario impaired driving case

Send this page to someone via email

Just after 3 a.m. on Nov. 23, 2022, a 911 call was made by a frantic Toronto man asking for police.

It was an exhibit played for the jury at the trial for Roshayin Kesavan on Monday. Kesavan is charged with impaired operation causing death.

During the call, a man tells the operator that they’ve gotten into an accident on a country road on Steeles Avenue East, and his friend is trapped under the car. You can hear the man calling for his friend in the background.

“Yo Roshayin,” the caller tells the operator. There were three people in the car, along with the friend. He says he can’t find the other person, whom he says is the driver. The caller agrees with the operator when she asks if his friends were thrown out of the vehicle.

The caller, who then identifies himself as “Kajeevan,” can repeatedly be heard saying, “Yo Arun, where’s Roshayin?” He then says, “Arun, are you okay?”

The caller asks Kajeevan if he can find others who can help him lift up the car, but he responds it is too heavy. The operator then asks Kajaveen about his friend who is missing.

“Did he get out of the car? Was he drinking or doing anything like that tonight?” the operator asked. Kajeevan answers no.

He tells the operator his friend’s name is Roshayin and he’s 20 years old, and again denies any of them were drinking but can’t say what caused the accident. He also says that Roshayin was driving a black Jaguar.

Kajeevan then tells the operator his friend under the car is now unresponsive.

'Hey, is this your friend?'

When the first officers arrived at Steeles Avenue East near Sewells Road in Toronto, Kajeevan Nithiyananthan can be seen pleading with the officer for help, the interaction being captured on the officer’s body worn camera.

He tells the officer one friend is trapped under the vehicle and can’t find another, who is missing.

After a few minutes surveying the badly damaged vehicle and the scene, the officer can be seen locating a man lying in a ditch some distance from the vehicle.

The officer yells to Kajeevan, “Hey, is this your friend?”

Kesavan is seen slowly getting up out of the ditch as Kajeevan runs towards him relieved.

Adhavan Shurenthiran, 19, the friend who was trapped under the vehicle, is later pronounced dead on scene.

Assistant Crown attorney Rob Fried told jurors in his closing address on Monday that it is an agreed upon fact that Kesavan’s blood alcohol level was over 80 mg/100 ml of blood.

The only issue for them to decide is who was driving that Jaguar at the time of the collision, Fried said.

“Once you decide the accused is the driver, you must find him guilty,” he added.

Fried said less than nine minutes before the fatal crash, video evidence shows Kesavan getting into the driver’s seat on a nearby street as Adhavan gets into the passenger seat next to him.

Nithiyananthan testified that he got picked up within a minute and said he originally got into the back passenger seat.

The crown told jurors Nithiyananthan, who was called as a principal witness, made a call to 911 that was honest.

“Four times he indicated he was not the driver but the accused was,” said Fried. “The first officer on scene. Kajeevan told the officer he was not the driver.”

But Fried said from that moment on, Nithiyananthan began to lie.

“He lied in the ambulance, hospital and in the courtroom. In his mind, he could take the blame for the collision because he was sober,” Fried said, referring to the fact that Nithiyananthan testified that he was the driver that night.

Nithiyananthan gave evidence that he and Kesavan switched seats inside the car after he said he realized his friend was impaired. He testified they both took their shoes off and made the switch inside the car because Kesavan’s sister, who owned the car, testified she was obsessed with keeping her car clean.

Nithiyananthan also testified that he lost control after an animal ran across the street in front of the vehicle.

“They never switched seats. Kesavan was ejected from his car and out of his shoes. Adhavan was ejected as well. Kajeevan’s explanation of how he got into the driver’s seat never happened. It makes zero sense. And he repeatedly indicated he was not the driver to 911. He had zero reason to lie,” Fried added that both Kesavan and Shurenthiran were not wearing seatbelts.

“All the evidence points to one conclusion. They never switched seats and the accused was in the driver’s seat drunk, ultimately ejecting his friend from the car and killing him,” Fried concluded. “The only evidence comes from Kajeevan and some nonsense story about taking his shoes off.”

Defence lawyer Diran Tutunjian told jurors in his closing submissions that Nithiyananthan should be believed.

“You heard evidence from Kajeevan that he noticed Roshayin was impaired and asked to drive,” Tutunjian said.

Tutunjian said it may have been more practical to get out of the car to switch seats, but Nithiyananthan said they took of their shoes to switch seats all the time.

The defence also pointed out that the 911 audio is tainted because Nithiyananthan lied when asked if anyone was drinking.

“My position is that the 911 audio should be rejected. We know he lied on it,” said Tutunjian.

“Kajeevan testified under oath that he was driving and the defence view is his testimony was not shaky. He testified he was responsible for the death. He had to come clean.”

“He was 19, got into a serious accident, was speeding, a G2 license holding. I suggest there was a lot to worry about and that went into his decisions that night,” Tutunjian added.

The jury began deliberations late Tuesday morning.