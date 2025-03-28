Menu

Crime

Man charged with assaulting B.C. hospital worker, police officer

By Simon Little Global News
Posted March 28, 2025 5:22 pm
1 min read
BC Nurses’ Union raising alarm on hospital staff safety
RELATED: The BC Nurses' Union is raising the alarm about staff safety in hospitals. A startling number of nurses are seriously assaulted each month in B.C. and the union is calling on the province to do more. Richard Zussman reports. – Mar 18, 2025
Police in Port Moody, B.C., say a man has been charged after allegedly assaulting a health-care worker and an officer at a local hospital.

Police were called to Eagle Ridge Hospital around 8:30 p.m. on Thursday, where a man had allegedly assaulted one of the medical staff.

Officers arrived to find the suspect being restrained by staff and security, Port Moody police said in a media release.

As police were arresting him, investigators allege he also assaulted an officer.

Colby Jandrew has since been charged with assault and assaulting a peace officer and remains in custody pending court appearance.

 

