Man charged with assaulting B.C. hospital worker, police officer

Police in Port Moody, B.C., say a man has been charged after allegedly assaulting a health-care worker and an officer at a local hospital.

Police were called to Eagle Ridge Hospital around 8:30 p.m. on Thursday, where a man had allegedly assaulted one of the medical staff.

Officers arrived to find the suspect being restrained by staff and security, Port Moody police said in a media release.

As police were arresting him, investigators allege he also assaulted an officer.

Colby Jandrew has since been charged with assault and assaulting a peace officer and remains in custody pending court appearance.