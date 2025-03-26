Winnipeg police to give update on investigation into killing of Buffalo Woman

Send this page to someone via email

Winnipeg police are to provide an update Wednesday on an investigation into the death of an unidentified woman who was slain by convicted serial killer Jeremy Skibicki.

Police have provided few details about the young Indigenous victim, who was given the name Buffalo Woman by a group of Indigenous grandmothers.

Skibicki’s murder trial heard he met the woman sometime in March 2022 outside a homeless shelter and brought her back to his place before killing her.

Police have released photographs of a reversible Baby Phat branded jacket that belonged to Buffalo Woman in the hopes that it could help identify her.

The trial last year heard DNA found on a cuff on the jacket is the only evidence police have pointing to her identity.

The remains of two of Skibicki’s other victims, Morgan Harris and Marcedes Myran, were recovered from a Winnipeg-area landfill earlier this year after a search was started in December.