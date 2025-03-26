Menu

Crime

Winnipeg police to give update on investigation into killing of Buffalo Woman

By Brittany Hobson The Canadian Press
Posted March 26, 2025 9:10 am
1 min read
Winnipeg police inspector Shawn Pike shows a jacket that may help identify a woman who was slain by convicted serial killer Jeremy Skibicki in Winnipeg on Dec. 1, 2022. Winnipeg police are to provide an update on the investigation into the woman's death. View image in full screen
Winnipeg police inspector Shawn Pike shows a jacket that may help identify a woman who was slain by convicted serial killer Jeremy Skibicki in Winnipeg on Dec. 1, 2022. Winnipeg police are to provide an update on the investigation into the woman's death. JGW
Winnipeg police are to provide an update Wednesday on an investigation into the death of an unidentified woman who was slain by convicted serial killer Jeremy Skibicki.

Police have provided few details about the young Indigenous victim, who was given the name Buffalo Woman by a group of Indigenous grandmothers.

Skibicki’s murder trial heard he met the woman sometime in March 2022 outside a homeless shelter and brought her back to his place before killing her.

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.

Get breaking National news

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Police have released photographs of a reversible Baby Phat branded jacket that belonged to Buffalo Woman in the hopes that it could help identify her.

The trial last year heard DNA found on a cuff on the jacket is the only evidence police have pointing to her identity.

The remains of two of Skibicki’s other victims, Morgan Harris and Marcedes Myran, were recovered from a Winnipeg-area landfill earlier this year after a search was started in December.

Story continues below advertisement
Click to play video: 'Carney hopes recovering remains from Winnipeg landfill bring families closure'
Carney hopes recovering remains from Winnipeg landfill bring families closure
© 2025 The Canadian Press

