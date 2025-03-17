Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - CJOB

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Remains of Marcedes Myran found in landfill, Manitoba RCMP confirm

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted March 17, 2025 3:03 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: '‘I want my mom’: Indigenous women’s families react after possible remains found at Manitoba landfill'
‘I want my mom’: Indigenous women’s families react after possible remains found at Manitoba landfill
RELATED: Human remains may have been found at the Prairie Green Landfill near Winnipeg, where crews are searching for the bodies of Morgan Harris and Marcedes Myran, two of the four Indigenous women murdered in 2022 by convicted serial killer Jeremy Skibicki. Melissa Ridgen looks at how the women's families are reacting to the discovery, and their calls for change – Feb 27, 2025
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

RCMP have confirmed the identity of human remains found in a landfill north of Winnipeg.

The province announced Monday that additional remains found in the Prairie Green Landfill are those of murder victim Marcedes Myran.

Earlier this month, the remains of Morgan Harris were found in the landfill. Both Myran and Harris were victims of convicted serial killer Jeremy Skibicki.

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.

Get daily National news

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Police said Myran’s family has been notified about the discovery, which was made around three months after the search — an initiative rejected by the previous provincial government — began.

Click to play video: 'Remains of murdered Indigenous woman found in Winnipeg landfill'
Remains of murdered Indigenous woman found in Winnipeg landfill
Trending Now
Advertisement
© 2025 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices