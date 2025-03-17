Remains of Marcedes Myran found in landfill, Manitoba RCMP confirm

See more sharing options

RCMP have confirmed the identity of human remains found in a landfill north of Winnipeg.

The province announced Monday that additional remains found in the Prairie Green Landfill are those of murder victim Marcedes Myran.

Earlier this month, the remains of Morgan Harris were found in the landfill. Both Myran and Harris were victims of convicted serial killer Jeremy Skibicki.

Police said Myran’s family has been notified about the discovery, which was made around three months after the search — an initiative rejected by the previous provincial government — began.