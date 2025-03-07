Menu

Manitoba confirms remains found at Prairie Green landfill belong to Morgan Harris

By Kevin Hirschfield Global News
Posted March 7, 2025 9:07 pm
1 min read
A memorial with photos of Morgan Harris attached is shown as family and friends gather at a vigil in Winnipeg, Thursday, Dec. 1, 2022. Remains found in a Winnipeg-area landfill have been identified as Harris. THE CANADIAN PRESS/John Woods. View image in full screen
A memorial with photos of Morgan Harris attached is shown as family and friends gather at a vigil in Winnipeg, Thursday, Dec. 1, 2022. Remains found in a Winnipeg-area landfill have been identified as Harris. THE CANADIAN PRESS/John Woods. JGW
The province of Manitoba has confirmed remains found at the Prairie Green landfill outside Winnipeg last week belong to Morgan Harris, one of the murdered Indigenous women who was being searched for.

Harris was one of the women killed by Jeremy Skibicki in 2022 and it was believed her remains ended up in the landfill.

After a landfill search was given the go-ahead last year, workers began searching a targeted zone for the remains in December.

Last week, the province confirmed they had found potential human remains.

The province says Harris’ remains are one of two sets recovered in the search, and further information will be provided as facts are confirmed.

The remains of Marcedes Myran are also believed to be in the landfill.

Story continues below advertisement
Click to play video: '‘I want my mom’: Indigenous women’s families react after possible remains found at Manitoba landfill'
‘I want my mom’: Indigenous women’s families react after possible remains found at Manitoba landfill
