Manitoba confirms remains found at Prairie Green landfill belong to Morgan Harris

The province of Manitoba has confirmed remains found at the Prairie Green landfill outside Winnipeg last week belong to Morgan Harris, one of the murdered Indigenous women who was being searched for.

Harris was one of the women killed by Jeremy Skibicki in 2022 and it was believed her remains ended up in the landfill.

After a landfill search was given the go-ahead last year, workers began searching a targeted zone for the remains in December.

Last week, the province confirmed they had found potential human remains.

The province says Harris’ remains are one of two sets recovered in the search, and further information will be provided as facts are confirmed.

The remains of Marcedes Myran are also believed to be in the landfill.

