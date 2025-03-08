Remains of Morgan Harris found in Winnipeg landfill

Send this page to someone via email

After months of searching, the remains of Morgan Harris have been recovered in the Prairie Green Landfill.

RCMP located two sets of human remains in the landfill late last month and one of them has been identified to be those of Harris.

This discovery comes three months into the search, which was previously deemed too complicated by the former provincial government.

Cambria Harris, Morgan’s daughter, shared on social media, saying, “It’s a bittersweet moment. I believe both our families will bring our loved ones home.”

This sentiment extends to the family of Marcedes Myran, another victim believed to be in the landfill, and a third unidentified woman known to elders as Buffalo Woman.

The search for the women began after the remains of Rebecca Contois, a fourth victim, were found in a dumpster near the apartment of convicted killer Jeremy Skibicki and at a separate Winnipeg landfill in 2022.

Skibicki was convicted in July 2024 of four counts of first-degree murder and is serving a life sentence.

Investigators are now working to identify the second set of remains found, which could belong to Marcedes Myran or the unidentified Buffalo Woman.

The Assembly of Manitoba Chiefs released a statement saying, “No family should have to search in this way, yet their loved ones stood firm in their truth and refused to be silenced.”