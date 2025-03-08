Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Remains of Morgan Harris found in Winnipeg landfill

By Hersh Singh Global News
Posted March 8, 2025 7:35 pm
1 min read
memorial with photos of Morgan Harris attached is shown as family and friends gather at a vigil in Winnipeg, View image in full screen
A memorial with photos of Morgan Harris attached is shown as family and friends gather at a vigil in Winnipeg in December 2022. Remains found in a Winnipeg-area landfill have been identified as Harris. THE CANADIAN PRESS/John Woods. JGW
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

After months of searching, the remains of Morgan Harris have been recovered in the Prairie Green Landfill.

RCMP located two sets of human remains in the landfill late last month and one of them has been identified to be those of Harris.

This discovery comes three months into the search, which was previously deemed too complicated by the former provincial government.

Cambria Harris, Morgan’s daughter, shared on social media, saying, “It’s a bittersweet moment. I believe both our families will bring our loved ones home.”

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.

Get breaking National news

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

This sentiment extends to the family of Marcedes Myran, another victim believed to be in the landfill, and a third unidentified woman known to elders as Buffalo Woman.

The search for the women began after the remains of Rebecca Contois, a fourth victim, were found in a dumpster near the apartment of convicted killer Jeremy Skibicki and at a separate Winnipeg landfill in 2022.

Trending Now
Story continues below advertisement

Skibicki was convicted in July 2024 of four counts of first-degree murder and is serving a life sentence.

Investigators are now working to identify the second set of remains found, which could belong to Marcedes Myran or the unidentified Buffalo Woman.

The Assembly of Manitoba Chiefs released a statement saying, “No family should have to search in this way, yet their loved ones stood firm in their truth and refused to be silenced.”

Sponsored content

AdChoices