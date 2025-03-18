Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - CJOB

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Carney hopes recovering remains from Winnipeg landfill bring families closure

By The Staff The Canadian Press
Posted March 18, 2025 3:00 pm
2 min read
Click to play video: 'Marcedes Myran’s remains identified in landfill near Winnipeg'
Marcedes Myran’s remains identified in landfill near Winnipeg
The remains of Marcedes Myran, one of four Indigenous women murdered by serial killer Jeremy Skibicki in 2022, have been found in the Prairie Green landfill north of Winnipeg. As Melissa Ridgen reports, the search of the landfill fulfills a promise made by Manitoba Premier Wab Kinew.
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Prime Minister Mark Carney says he hopes recovering the remains of two First Nations women murdered by a serial killer from a Manitoba landfill brings closure to their families.

RCMP have confirmed two sets of remains discovered at the Prairie Green landfill in the past month belong to Morgan Harris and Marcedes Myran.

A search of the Winnipeg-area landfill began in December in the hopes of finding the two women killed in 2022 by Jeremy Skibicki.

He was convicted last year of first-degree murder in the slayings of Harris, Myran and two other Indigenous women.

A trial heard that he targeted them at homeless shelters in Winnipeg and disposed of their bodies in garbage bins.

Carney says he wanted to recognize the gruesome discovery and pay tribute to the women’s families who fought to bring them home.

Story continues below advertisement

“I just think it’s important to acknowledge the findings from the Prairie Green landfill in Winnipeg and express to the families of Marcedes Myran and Morgan Harris, and to everyone who loves these women, recognition of just how horrific it is to relive this tragedy over and over again,” Carney said during an unrelated news conference Tuesday.

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.

Get breaking National news

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

“I hope that this unfortunate event…begins to provide some of that closure.”

RCMP confirmed a day earlier that a second set of remains found at the landfill belong to Myran.

The women’s families, Indigenous leaders and advocates pushed for years for a search of the area, taking their fight to Parliament Hill and the steps of the Manitoba legislature.

It is believed the remains of Myran and Harris ended up at the privately-run landfill after they were killed by Skibicki.

The remains of Rebecca Contois were found in two places: a garbage bin and at a different landfill. An unidentified woman whom Indigenous grassroots community members named Mashkode Bizhiki’ikwe, or Buffalo Woman, has not been found.

Trending Now

Police have not said where she might be.

Police refused to search the Prairie Green landfill over safety concerns. The Progressive Conservative government at the time also said it wouldn’t support a search and touted its decision during the 2023 provincial election campaign.

Story continues below advertisement

Kinew promised a search and, after his NDP was elected, the province and federal government put up $20 million to fund a search.

Wayne Ewasko, interim leader of the Progressive Conservatives, apologized in the legislature earlier this month, saying the party had lost its way.

Click to play video: 'Remains of murdered Indigenous woman found in Winnipeg landfill'
Remains of murdered Indigenous woman found in Winnipeg landfill
© 2025 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices