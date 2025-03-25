Nylander, Tavares power Leafs past Flyers 7-2

Send this page to someone via email

TORONTO – William Nylander had two goals and two assists to lead the Toronto Maple Leafs to a 7-2 thumping of the Philadelphia Flyers on Tuesday night.

John Tavares, with two goals and one assist, Bobby McMann, David Kampf and Max Domi also scored for Toronto (43-25-3). Anthony Stolarz made 17 saves.

Ryan Poehling and Sean Couturier replied for Philadelphia (28-36-9), which saw its losing streak extended to six games.

Samuel Ersson stopped 23 shots.

Leafs forward Scott Laughton faced his former team for the first time since being traded on March 7.

Laughton played 12-plus seasons for the Flyers after they selected him in the first round (20th overall) of the 2012 NHL draft. The 30-year-old was traded to Toronto with a 2025 fourth-round pick and 2027 sixth-round pick in exchange for Nikita Grebenkin and a 2027 first-round pick.

TAKEAWAYS

Maple Leafs: Nylander matched his career high in goals, reaching his 40th of the season with his second of the contest at 11:55 of the second period. That makes it three straight seasons Nylander has reached the 40-goal mark.

Flyers: Philadelphia fell to 1-8-2 in its last 11 games against Toronto, including having lost all of three of its matchups against the Leafs this season.

KEY MOMENT

Nylander glided around the back of the goal and found McMann right in the slot, and he made good on it with a one-timer at 1:45 of the second period. McMann’s 20th of the season was the start to a four-goal middle frame for the Leafs.

KEY STAT

Tavares extended his goal streak to three games and his point streak to four (five goals, two assists) with his 31st goal of the season at 10:37 of the first period.

UP NEXT

Flyers: Host the Montreal Canadiens on Thursday.

Maple Leafs: Visit the San Jose Sharks on Thursday.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 25, 2025.