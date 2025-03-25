Edmontonians prepare for new candidates, ridings in upcoming federal election

Send this page to someone via email

Campaigning across the country is well underway and in Edmonton, more election signs are slowly showing up. The upcoming election brings some changes for Edmontonians in terms of new candidates and new ridings.

The Conservative Party, Liberal Party, NDP and others are starting to list their candidates throughout Edmonton and the surrounding region.

Not only are there new candidates this time around, there are also new ridings. Previously there were eight ridings in Edmonton; this election there are nine with most redrawn. Other boundaries in the capital region have been redrawn as well.

Political scientists say this could make various races quite interesting as the campaign heats up.

