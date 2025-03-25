SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
In the news
Live

Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Edmontonians prepare for new candidates, ridings in upcoming federal election

By Jasmine King Global News
Posted March 25, 2025 8:53 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Edmontonians prepare for new candidates, ridings in upcoming federal election'
Edmontonians prepare for new candidates, ridings in upcoming federal election
Federal election campaigning across the country is underway and in Edmonton, more election signs are slowly showing up. The upcoming vote brings some changes for Edmontonians in terms of new candidates and new ridings. Jasmine King reports.
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Campaigning across the country is well underway and in Edmonton, more election signs are slowly showing up. The upcoming election brings some changes for Edmontonians in terms of new candidates and new ridings.

The Conservative Party, Liberal Party, NDP and others are starting to list their candidates throughout Edmonton and the surrounding region.

Not only are there new candidates this time around, there are also new ridings. Previously there were eight ridings in Edmonton; this election there are nine with most redrawn. Other boundaries in the capital region have been redrawn as well.

Edmontonians prepare for new candidates, ridings in upcoming federal election - image View image in full screen
Trending Now

Political scientists say this could make various races quite interesting as the campaign heats up.

Story continues below advertisement

Watch the video above for more. 

Click to play video: 'Edmontonians considering different federal election priorities with their votes'
Edmontonians considering different federal election priorities with their votes
© 2025 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices