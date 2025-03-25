Child accidentally overdosed on illicit street-use fentanyl in Mission home, police say

Send this page to someone via email

Mission, B.C., RCMP confirmed on Tuesday that the fentanyl found in a home where a five-year-old reportedly overdosed was in the form of illicit, street-use fentanyl.

Police were called to a home on Nottman Street after receiving reports of an unresponsive five-year-old on March 20.

A young girl had reportedly overdosed on fentanyl found in the home after touching a jar containing the drug while she was having a bath.

The girl had to be revived with multiple doses of naloxone, RCMP said.

Initial indications are that the quantity of fentanyl was consistent with an amount kept for personal use and not for the purpose of drug trafficking, police confirmed.

The Ministry of Children and Family Development was notified by police of the situation. In a statement to Global News on Tuesday, the ministry said that it cannot “comment publicly on — or confirm ministry involvement with — any individual or family.”

RCMP said the investigation continues but said in a statement that if there are grounds to support criminal charges, “the most likely charge we would be recommending would be criminal negligence, although further investigation is needed before a determination is made as to whether there is evidence to support any charges.”