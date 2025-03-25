Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Child accidentally overdosed on illicit street-use fentanyl in Mission home, police say

By Amy Judd & Kristen Robinson Global News
Posted March 25, 2025 3:45 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: '5-year-old girl in hospital after fentanyl overdose at Mission home'
5-year-old girl in hospital after fentanyl overdose at Mission home
A five-year-old girl is recovering in hospital after suffering a fentanyl overdose at a home in Mission, according to police.
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Mission, B.C., RCMP confirmed on Tuesday that the fentanyl found in a home where a five-year-old reportedly overdosed was in the form of illicit, street-use fentanyl.

Police were called to a home on Nottman Street after receiving reports of an unresponsive five-year-old on March 20.

A young girl had reportedly overdosed on fentanyl found in the home after touching a jar containing the drug while she was having a bath.

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.

Get daily National news

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

The girl had to be revived with multiple doses of naloxone, RCMP said.

Initial indications are that the quantity of fentanyl was consistent with an amount kept for personal use and not for the purpose of drug trafficking, police confirmed.

The Ministry of Children and Family Development was notified by police of the situation. In a statement to Global News on Tuesday, the ministry said that it cannot “comment publicly on — or confirm ministry involvement with — any individual or family.”

Trending Now
Story continues below advertisement

RCMP said the investigation continues but said in a statement that if there are grounds to support criminal charges, “the most likely charge we would be recommending would be criminal negligence, although further investigation is needed before a determination is made as to whether there is evidence to support any charges.”

© 2025 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices