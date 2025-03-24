Canada election: Party leaders enter 1st full day on campaign trail

Send this page to someone via email

Liberal Leader Mark Carney will try to inject some Canadian symbolism and pride to his election campaign Monday with a stop in Gander, N.L.

The town in northeastern Newfoundland famously fed and housed thousands of passengers — most of them Americans — when flights were grounded after the Sept. 11, 2001 terrorist attacks on the United States.

Carney’s chief opponents, Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre and NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh, will campaign in the seat-rich Greater Toronto Area.

Singh will deliver a campaign announcement in Montreal first before travelling to Toronto for the evening while Poilievre intends to spend the full day in the GTA, which has so many seats it can make or break a party in a close election.

Canadian unity is key in all three major party pushes so far, as they seek to promote themselves as the best positioned to handle U.S. President Donald Trump’s economic attacks and threats of annexation.

The election will be held on April 28.