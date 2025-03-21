Family calls for justice reform as Tori Dunn’s accused killer appears in court

See more sharing options

Carrying signs reading “no more femicide” and “justice for Tori Dunn,” a small crowd gathered outside the New Westminster Law Courts where the man accused of killing a 30-year-old Surrey woman appeared on Friday.

“We’re advocating for change to the justice system in Canada and this province,” Aron Dunn, Tori’s father, told reporters.

“Tori was a kind person living her best life, she lived in a nice home and she was minding her own business, sleeping on her couch.”

Tori was critically injured in an apparently random attack in her Surrey home on June 16, 2024, and died in hospital.

Adam Troy Mann is charged with second-degree murder in her death.

Aron believes the successful young entrepreneur, who owned a landscaping company, was killed in a home invasion after returning home from celebrating her fiance’s birthday.

Since Tori’s death, Aron has become a vocal advocate for justice reform, calling for stiffer sentences and stricter bail rules.

“Stuff like this happens to our community continually and nothing happens.”

Publication bans bar Global News from reporting details of what transpired in court on Friday. The matter is back in court next week.

Mann remains in police custody.

— with files from Rumina Daya