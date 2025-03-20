Man guilty of manslaughter in Surrey bus stabbing that killed 17-year-old

Send this page to someone via email

A B.C. man has been convicted of manslaughter in the stabbing death of a 17-year-old boy on a Surrey bus two years ago.

Kaiden Mintenko, 21, was originally charged with second-degree murder in the April 11, 2023 killing, but was found guilty of the lesser offence. The victim’s name is protected by a publication ban.

“This outcome is the result of collaborative efforts between IHIT, our policing partners and the BC Prosecution Service,” Integrated Homicide Investigation Team spokesperson Sgt. Freda Fong said in a media release.

“More importantly, this conviction was made possible by a number of witnesses who cooperated with the police and testified in court. We thank them for doing the right thing and for taking the time to see this case through to the end.”

At trial, the Crown said Mintenko’s identity as the killer in the stabbing was not in question; the case hinged on whether the attack was murder or manslaughter.

The judge-only trial also viewed chilling security video recorded on the bus that captured the victim’s screams and cries for help.

In the video, Mintenko could be seen punching the victim multiple times before stabbing him and fleeing the bus.

Mintenko is due back in court on April 10 to set a date for sentencing.