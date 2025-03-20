Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Man guilty of manslaughter in Surrey bus stabbing that killed 17-year-old

By Simon Little Global News
Posted March 20, 2025 9:02 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Disturbing video shown at trial for Surrey fatal bus stabbing'
Disturbing video shown at trial for Surrey fatal bus stabbing
RELATED: Disturbing video shown Tuesday at the trial of a 21-year-old man accused of stabbing a 17-year-old teenager to death on a Surrey bus in 2023. Grace Ke reports. – Dec 3, 2024
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

A B.C. man has been convicted of manslaughter in the stabbing death of a 17-year-old boy on a Surrey bus two years ago.

Kaiden Mintenko, 21, was originally charged with second-degree murder in the April 11, 2023 killing, but was found guilty of the lesser offence. The victim’s name is protected by a publication ban.

“This outcome is the result of collaborative efforts between IHIT, our policing partners and the BC Prosecution Service,” Integrated Homicide Investigation Team spokesperson Sgt. Freda Fong said in a media release.

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.

Get breaking National news

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

“More importantly, this conviction was made possible by a number of witnesses who cooperated with the police and testified in court. We thank them for doing the right thing and for taking the time to see this case through to the end.”

At trial, the Crown said Mintenko’s identity as the killer in the stabbing was not in question; the case hinged on whether the attack was murder or manslaughter.

Trending Now
Story continues below advertisement

The judge-only trial also viewed chilling security video recorded on the bus that captured the victim’s screams and cries for help.

In the video, Mintenko could be seen punching the victim multiple times before stabbing him and fleeing the bus.

Mintenko is due back in court on April 10 to set a date for sentencing.

 

© 2025 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices