Best tools to upgrade your spring skincare prep

Spring skin prep is all about refreshing and rejuvenating your complexion after the colder months. From gentle exfoliation to using a microcurrent device that helps lift and tone your skin, to trying a new cooling ice roller that reduces puffiness and inflammation, the right tools can truly transform your routine. These beauty essentials work together to give your skin the ultimate refresh, leaving it smooth, glowing, and ready for the new season. Read on to discover the must-have beauty tools you can’t miss this spring!

Currentbody RF Radio Frequency Skin Tightening Device Achieve a youthful glow with a non-invasive face lift alternative that tightens and smooths sagging skin in just 8 weeks. Using exclusive skin sense technology and FDA-cleared radio frequency, this at-home treatment helps boost collagen for visibly smoother, firmer skin. $499 at Currentbody

Kitsch Ice Roller If you’ve never tried an ice roller, here’s your sign. The Kitsch Ice Roller is designed to promote youthful, healthy-looking skin by soothing inflammation, reducing wrinkles, and offering a calming facial massage. $25.99 on Amazon

Laser Hair Removal Device Skip the time consuming laser hair-removal appointments and grab this at-home solution. Achieve noticeable hair reduction in just weeks, all from the comfort of your home, and enjoy the freedom of silky skin on multiple body areas. It’s a one-time investment that pays for itself! $259.99 on Amazon

Terahertz Gua sha Made from Terahertz, this does more than your average gua sha. This affordable beauty tool is crafted from a unique material that emits a frequency known to boost blood circulation and stimulate collagen production, helping to sculpt and tone your skin for a more youthful, chiseled appearance. $32.95 on Amazon (was $35.99)

FOREO BEAR Microcurrent Facial Device If you’re looking to tone, lift, and contour your face, this Foreo Bear Microcurrent Facial Device will be your new bff! With its targeted microcurrent technology, it helps smooth fine lines and promotes a firmer, more radiant complexion. $499 on Amazon

Professional Skin Therapy Wand The NuDerma Professional Skin Therapy Wand uses the natural power of argon and neon to boost radiance and fight the signs of aging. With its specialized applicators, it ensures your beauty products absorb better, while giving you a spa-quality treatment for your skin, scalp, and body. $159.95 on Amazon

LUNA™ 3 Get a luxurious, deep cleanse that leaves your skin feeling soft and radiant. With its gentle yet effective t-sonic pulsations and silicone brush, everyday just became spa day. $164.50 at Foreo (was $329)

Electric Face Brush If you’re looking for an affordable option, this 3-in-1 facial cleansing system has everything you need for a flawless face, with 4 brush heads that tackle everything from gentle cleansing to deep exfoliation. Waterproof and rechargeable. $35.99 on Amazon

