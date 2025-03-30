Menu

March 29 – UROspot

By The Staff QR Calgary
Posted March 30, 2025 7:52 pm
1 min read
Strengthening your pelvic floor View image in full screen
UROSPOT is a urology focused medical spa, specializing in pelvic floor strengthening using advanced technology. UROSPOT is the first of its kind in Canada. (CNW Group/UROSPOT). urospot.com
UROspot, Talk to the Experts at 11 am on QR Calgary

It’s free advice from the people who know best. This Saturday, at 11 am, join Urospot to learn how they combine technology, education, and health coaching to help restore your pelvic floor. Offering both pelvic health physiotherapy services and FDA-approved technology, learn how this non-invasive, painless treatment can help coordination between your brain, bladder and pelvic floor muscles.

For more details visit STRENGTHEN YOUR PELVIC FLOOR AT UROSPOT™

