Ontario man facing 29 charges, including 2 ‘rarely laid in Canada,’ police say

Toronto police have charged a man with 29 offences following an investigation into alleged hate-motivated crimes.
Amir Arvahi Azar, 32, was arrested on Jan. 11., for incidents that are said to have occurred between April 26, 2024 and Jan. 3 this year.
With the approval of the Ministry of the Attorney General, police laid two rarely used charges under Canada’s hate speech laws: advocating genocide and willful promotion of hatred. Due to a publication ban, further details cannot be shared.
Azar faces additional charges, including public incitement of hatred, arson, mischief to cultural property, uttering threats, criminal harassment and multiple firearm-related offences, according to police.
He was released on bail with conditions and appeared in court on March 17.
Deputy Rob Johnson addressed public concerns about the case. “We know that these charges are very serious, and that people are concerned. I want to assure everyone that we will continue to do everything we can to keep our community safe.”
