Video shows Quebec school bus slamming into frozen snowbank in middle of road

Send this page to someone via email

Parents and children in Montreal’s Saint Leonard borough were left shaken after their fully loaded bus violently slammed into a frozen snowbank Wednesday morning.

The scene of the bus flying through the air and quickly slamming to the ground was captured by a security camera.

While parents and witnesses watched on helplessly, none of the children were injured.

Many on board the bus walked away smiling, describing the incident as “fun” and a “joy ride.”

Get breaking National news For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen. Sign up for breaking National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

Bus company Transco told parents the driver was suspended and the incident is under investigation.

The sun’s glare likely had a role to play, blinding the driver in the early morning hours, unable to see the frozen mound of snow right in front of them.

Story continues below advertisement

According to residents, the borough’s crews plowed the large mountain of now hard ice to the corner of the street to clear sewers and avoid pooling water.

“They came to push the snow but they didn’t get rid of it. They pushed it into a pile,” witness Amanda Rubino told Global.

Remnants of the recent record snowfall can be seen slowly melting away on the surrounding streets.

“[We] ensure the streets and sidewalks are always safe,” borough officials said in a statement. “In this case, it appears to be an unfortunate coincidence.”