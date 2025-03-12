Concerns grow over representation in B.C. legislature after Okanagan MLA’s defection

Send this page to someone via email

Concerns are growing about the potential impact on the riding of Kelowna-Lake Country-Coldstream after MLA Tara Armstrong’s surprise defection from the BC Conservative Party.

“This is a distraction from the things we are trying to do day-to-day,” said Lake Country Mayor Blair Ireland.

Ireland said Lake Country is a growing community with many issues that need provincial attention, including housing, roads and water and sewer infrastructure.

With Armstrong no longer part of an official party, Ireland is worried about strong representation in the legislature.

“As an independent, how well can you work with the government?” he said. “We rely on these people. We elect them and sure we want them to hold the government to account. That is really important but we also need them to form relationships with those people, so that we can get the work done that we need to get done.”

Armstrong and Peace River North MLA Jordan Kealy both left the party last week in support of Dallas Brodie, a former Conservative MLA ousted by leader John Rustad for comments she made about residential schools.

On Monday, speaking outside of the legislature alongside Brodie and Kealy, Armstrong vowed to continue working hard for her riding.

“I will continue to do everything in my power to represent and do the best job that I can for my constituents,” Armstrong said.

But the move is not sitting well with some constituents, including Nikki Sinclair.

Sinclair started an online petition on March 11 calling for Armstrong’s immediate resignation.

As of Wednesday afternoon, the petition had garnered 112 names.

Global News caught up with Armstrong in the legislature on Wednesday to get a response to the launch of the petition.

“I’m just going to keep working hard for my constituents and doing the very best for them,” Armstrong said. “That is where I’m at right now but I do appreciate the question.”

When asked about Ireland’s concerns, Armstrong would only say, “I appreciate the question.”

Concerns have also been raised over Armstrong’s lack of presence in the riding, including not even having a local constituency office, five months post election.

But in an email to Global News, Armstrong’s constituency assistant stated that Armstrong has now secured office space in Lake Country.

The office is being renovated and should be move-in ready by mid-summer.