More witnesses take the stand in assault trial for former Christian academy director

The trial for the former director of what was previously known as Legacy Christian Academy continues for a second day with three more witnesses taking the stand.

John Olubobokun is facing nine counts of assault with a weapon.

He is accused of beating students with a wooden, cricket bat-like paddle at school and in their homes for bad behaviour.

Olubobokun was in court on Tuesday where he denied all the allegations against him.

On Wednesday three new witnesses took the stand, including Olubobokun’s wife.

She testified in support of her husband and denied any paddling of students happened following the 2004 Supreme Court ruling.

The ruling stated that corporal punishment should only be used by parents or those parental positions for corrective purposes, and not by teachers or used in a harmful or degrading manner.

Lynette Weiler, the school’s former volleyball coach, took the stand next confirming she did coach Caitlin Erickson.

Erikson testified earlier in the trial.

She is a former student who is alleging abuse and is leading the launch of a $25 million civil lawsuit against former staff members of the school.

Erikson also created a podcast providing commentary on the ongoing cases and talking with other alleged victims called The Legacy of Abuse.

While Weiler was on the stand she denied witnessing or being privy to any paddling while she was at the school.

However, during her cross-examination, it was revealed Weiler is, in fact, one of the former staff members named in the $25 million lawsuit.

Prosecutor Sheryl Fillo asked if Weiler was concerned that by admitting to witnessing paddling, she would put her in a compromising position in her own case.

She said no, continuing to deny being aware to the alleged abuse.

Dawn Beaudry, a former teacher, was the final defence witness.

She stated she was never involved in any disciplinary actions taken by the school.

However, she did cite a notable increase in “strictness” when Olubobokun became director.

“I think we were all aware that if rules were broken, he was going to deal with them,” said Beaudry. “I think it put some fear in the students as well.”

Ron Piché, Olubobokun’s lawyer spoke to the media for the first time on Wednesday.

“There’s a number of what we see as contradictions in the evidence in the case of the Crown,” Piché stated.

“There’s also other legal issues. Not a lot of them, but one of them has to do with corporal punishment, which is still on the books.”

Piché said why it was important for Olubobokun to take the stand he said it is simply because “he’s telling the truth.”

Piché was clear there was a reason he had not spoken to media until now.

“One of the reasons I just want to speak to the media now is I have found that the continuous impromptu press conferences called by one of the leaders, the complainants, I don’t think was appropriate.”

Adding one of the alleged victim’s commentary could have affected the case.

“I’m very critical of that is speaking to the press every opportunity. I don’t think that’s fair. I think it could have tainted witnesses. Had it been a jury trial, there would have been applications for missed trials, due to her constant commentary about a case that’s in progress,” said Piché.

Erickson spoke to the media on Tuesday and said while she’s not surprised, she’s confident she and other former students will get justice.

“It’s really not surprising,” Erickson said. “When there’s no defence, deny is the way to go, I guess, because he’s denied everything.”

Erickson said that being in the same room as Olubobokun brought up a lot of emotions.

“I mean, there’s lots of emotions, one being absolute disgust with having your abuser as a child sitting across from you in a courtroom. It’s never a good feeling,” Erickson said.

But Erickson says in the end it was all worth it to get justice.

“He’s left way too many victims. And the amount of students that he has harmed. You know, we are a very small portion, and we’re representing a very large amount of people that were harmed by this man,” Erickson said.

“I believe that the justice system is going to do their job.”

Coy Nolin, a former student and alleged victim spoke to the media following Wednesday’s trial, saying, “There’s a little bit of shock hearing just denial.”

“We’re just disappointed to hear that once again, there’s going to be another adjournment,” Nolin said.

Nolin says this trial being delayed so much feels like “there’s a dark cloud over us.”

“It’s hard enough coming forward in the first place,” Nolin said, “and then just having it drawn out again and again.”

Nolin says he continues to show up to show his support for the others affected.

“I’m just trying to be here just to support the other survivors that have come forward. But, you know, to be here for myself and get a little bit of justice, hopefully.”