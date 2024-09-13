Saskatoon’s Legacy Christian Academy changes name to Valour Academy

Send this page to someone via email

Starting this year, Legacy Christian Academy in Saskatoon has been renamed Valour Academy. The school, on Pinehouse Drive, was previously known as Christian Centre Academy before it became Legacy Christian.

Global News was unable to reach the school for comment, however the school’s voicemail and website indicate the name change to “Valour Academy.”

Legacy Christian is the subject of several lawsuits. Former staff, including a school director, are facing a class action lawsuit from alumni who say they were subjected to physical, sexual and mental abuse. Some are also facing criminal charges.

None of the allegations have been proven in court.

Former student Caitlin Erickson says she’s worried the name change shows a lack of accountability and hides the school’s history.

“It’s an attempt to prey on new families and prey on unassuming families that don’t know the history of this place and they don’t know the legacy of this place,” said Erickson.

Erickson says she will continue to speak out about the school’s history.

“They can slop whatever sign, whatever color, paint or whatever name they want, but they really can’t escape their legacy,” said Erickson.

The Ministry of Education tells Global News, in a statement, it is aware of the name change and says, “all probationary conditions placed on the school remain in place.”