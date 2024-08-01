Menu

Crime

Legal counsel in Legacy Christian Academy court case changed again

By Destiny Meilleur Global News
Posted August 1, 2024 1:18 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Protestors call for Legacy Christian Academy defunding ahead of criminal trial'
Protestors call for Legacy Christian Academy defunding ahead of criminal trial
WATCH: Alumni gathered in front of Legacy Christian Academy Sunday to protest the provincial government's funding of the school. Global's Gates Guarin has more on the abuse allegations surrounding the institution and the call from former students. – Jun 9, 2024
There has been another shift in the legal counsel for the Legacy Christian Academy court case.

Former director John Olubobokun is being represented by new counsel again.

Saskatoon-based lawyer Ron Piché will now represent him.

This is the third lawyer to represent Olubobokun. Initially, it was Daniel Tangerd, who was fired, and then it was Nicholas Stoonshinoff, who withdrew due to client conflict.

Olubobokun was on trial in June for nine counts of assault with a weapon, but requested more time to prepare his defence when it was his turn to take the stand.

The case has been adjourned until Aug. 15 to discuss a new trial date.

