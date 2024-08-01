Legal counsel in Legacy Christian Academy court case changed again

Send this page to someone via email

There has been another shift in the legal counsel for the Legacy Christian Academy court case.

Former director John Olubobokun is being represented by new counsel again.

Saskatoon-based lawyer Ron Piché will now represent him.

This is the third lawyer to represent Olubobokun. Initially, it was Daniel Tangerd, who was fired, and then it was Nicholas Stoonshinoff, who withdrew due to client conflict.

Olubobokun was on trial in June for nine counts of assault with a weapon, but requested more time to prepare his defence when it was his turn to take the stand.

The case has been adjourned until Aug. 15 to discuss a new trial date.