Trial delayed: Former Legacy Christian Academy director changes lawyer days before court

The second trial for a former Legacy Christian Academy staff member has come to a halt as former school director John Olubobokun changes his counsel, court said.

Olubobokun has fired his lawyer Daniel Tangjerd and hired Saskatoon lawyer Nicholas Stooshinoff just days before he was supposed to be tried in court for over a dozen assaults.

He was on trial last week, accused of hitting nine students with a wooden paddle in school and at their homes, but requested a pause when it was his turn to take the stand, saying he felt unprepared.

The trial was put on hold until October.

Olubobokun was supposed to face a second trial beginning Monday for additional assault charges alongside former school principal Duff Friesen, but Olubobokun’s change in counsel has caused a further delay according to Saskatoon court.

John Olubobokun’s trial commencing June 24th has been adjourned. The lawyers will be back in court on Aug 1 @ 9:30am in Courtroom #4 to set new trial dates. This trial was for the “volleyball incident”. John has secured a new lawyer, Nicholas Stooshinoff. #legacyofabuse — SaskCate (@CateSask) June 19, 2024

Lawyers won’t be back in court until August 1 to discuss a new trial date as Stooshinoff familiarizes himself with the case.

Former Legacy Christian Academy student Caitlin Erickson testified against Olubobokun last week in court and said on her Twitter that the second trial is supposed to address a “volleyball incident.”