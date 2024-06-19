Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Trial delayed: Former Legacy Christian Academy director changes lawyer days before court

By Brooke Kruger Global News
Posted June 19, 2024 5:55 pm
1 min read
The second trial for a former Legacy Christian Academy staff member has come to a halt as former school director John Olubobokun changes his counsel. View image in full screen
The second trial for a former Legacy Christian Academy staff member has come to a halt as former school director John Olubobokun changes his counsel. File / Global News
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

The second trial for a former Legacy Christian Academy staff member has come to a halt as former school director John Olubobokun changes his counsel, court said.

Olubobokun has fired his lawyer Daniel Tangjerd and hired Saskatoon lawyer Nicholas Stooshinoff just days before he was supposed to be tried in court for over a dozen assaults.

He was on trial last week, accused of hitting nine students with a wooden paddle in school and at their homes, but requested a pause when it was his turn to take the stand, saying he felt unprepared.

The email you need for the day's top news stories from Canada and around the world.

The trial was put on hold until October.

Olubobokun was supposed to face a second trial beginning Monday for additional assault charges alongside former school principal Duff Friesen, but Olubobokun’s change in counsel has caused a further delay according to Saskatoon court.

Story continues below advertisement
Trending Now

Lawyers won’t be back in court until August 1 to discuss a new trial date as Stooshinoff familiarizes himself with the case.

Former Legacy Christian Academy student Caitlin Erickson testified against Olubobokun last week in court and said on her Twitter that the second trial is supposed to address a “volleyball incident.”

More on Canada
© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices