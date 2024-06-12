Menu

Share

Canada

Court hears Legacy Christian Academy defence feels ‘unprepared,’ judge adjourns trial

By Brooke Kruger Global News
Posted June 12, 2024 2:44 pm
1 min read
Former students of Legacy Christian Academy testified against former school John Olubobokun in Saskatoon court Monday and Tuesday. View image in full screen
Former students of Legacy Christian Academy testified against former school John Olubobokun in Saskatoon court Monday and Tuesday. Brooke Kruger / Global News
The trial for the former director of Legacy Christian Academy was brought to a halt Wednesday after the accused told his counsel he felt “unprepared” to continue with the case this week.

John Olubobokun’s has been on trial this week for nine counts of assault with a weapon. He is accused of beating students with a wooden, cricket bat-like paddle at school and in their homes for misbehaviour.

Olubobokun and his counsel were expected to launch their case Wednesday, but defence lawyer Daniel Tangjerd said they felt unprepared after listening to the testimonies of former students Monday and Tuesday.

The email you need for the day's top news stories from Canada and around the world.

“There’s an element of prejudice,” Tangjerd told the judge.

He said Olubobokun asked to adjust his witness list after listening to the testimonies of former students.

“The relevancy of their testimony was not apparent until we heard past testimony,” Tangjerd said.

Tangjerd added Olubobokun didn’t want to deliver his personal testimony until he spoke to his potential new witnesses.

Prosecutor Sheryl Fillo disgreed, saying Olubobokun should testify first, so it can’t be said that he tailored his evidence based on other defence testimonies.

Judge Lisa Watson granted Olubobokun’s application, adjourning the trial midweek.

“Trials are dynamic, sometimes things come up that aren’t anticipated,” she told the court.

The trial has been delayed until Oct. 23 when the defence is expected to launch its case.

