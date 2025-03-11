‘We will welcome you’: B.C. to fast-track hiring of U.S. doctors and nurses

Send this page to someone via email

Doctors and nurses in the United States: British Columbia wants to hire you.

That’s the “clear message” B.C. Health Minister Josie Osborne delivered Tuesday, as she said the province will fast-track the recognition of American health-care workers’ credentials.

“Now is the time to come to B.C. We will welcome you to our beautiful province,” Osborne said.

The province is also launching a targeted recruitment campaign in Washington, Oregon and California as it seeks to woo disaffected health-care workers amid turbulence south of the border.

“Over the last few weeks, we have seen more U.S. doctors and nurses expressing interest to come here in Canada to work, and with the uncertainty and chaos that’s happening down south of the border, it certainly doesn’t come as a surprise,” Osborne said.

“Whether it’s because their federal government is withdrawing from the World Health Organization, cutting public services or attacking reproductive rights, health professionals in the U.S. have a good reason to be alarmed.”

Under the plan, Osborne said U.S.-trained and American Board of Medical Specialities-certified physicians could become fully licensed in B.C. without requiring further assessment, examination or training.

The province hopes to roll out the changes, similar to measures implemented in Ontario, New Brunswick and Nova Scotia, within months, pending the approval of new bylaws at the B.C. College of Physicians and Surgeons.

Osborne said another major change will soon allow U.S.-trained nurses to apply directly for registration with the B.C. College of Nurses and Midwives, without needing any further assessment by a third party.

That change, she said, would allow U.S. nurses to be licensed within a period of weeks, instead of the current months-long wait.

The changes follow efforts by the B.C. government to shore up its overburdened primary care system. Osborne said the new doctor pay model implemented in 2023 has seen B.C. add 1,001 new family doctors, and connect a quarter million people to a physician or nurse practitioner last year.

“The work we have been doing to support primary care has resulted in a large number of doctors starting up and coming back to family practice, it is really exciting,” Doctors of B.C. president Dr. Charlene Lui said.

“With this announcement, we are excited to make accelerated progress on access to specialty care, emergency rooms and rural health care for British Columbians.”

Osborne said the marketing blitz in coastal U.S. states is slated to begin this spring and will highlight job opportunities in key areas including cancer care, emergency departments and rural communities.