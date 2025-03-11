Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Health

‘We will welcome you’: B.C. to fast-track hiring of U.S. doctors and nurses

By Simon Little Global News
Posted March 11, 2025 4:31 pm
2 min read
Click to play video: 'B.C. unveils plan to fast-track U.S. doctor and nurse hiring spree'
B.C. unveils plan to fast-track U.S. doctor and nurse hiring spree
B.C. Health Minister Josie Osborne said Tuesday the province will roll out changes to fast-track recognition of U.S.-trained doctors' and nurses' credentials. The province is also launching an advertising blitz on the U.S. west coast.
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Doctors and nurses in the United States: British Columbia wants to hire you.

That’s the “clear message” B.C. Health Minister Josie Osborne delivered Tuesday, as she said the province will fast-track the recognition of American health-care workers’ credentials.

“Now is the time to come to B.C. We will welcome you to our beautiful province,” Osborne said.

Click to play video: 'Doctors Manitoba targets American physicians in recruitment push'
Doctors Manitoba targets American physicians in recruitment push

The province is also launching a targeted recruitment campaign in Washington, Oregon and California as it seeks to woo disaffected health-care workers amid turbulence south of the border.

Story continues below advertisement

“Over the last few weeks, we have seen more U.S. doctors and nurses expressing interest to come here in Canada to work, and with the uncertainty and chaos that’s happening down south of the border, it certainly doesn’t come as a surprise,” Osborne said.

Receive the latest medical news and health information delivered to you every Sunday.

Get weekly health news

Receive the latest medical news and health information delivered to you every Sunday.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

“Whether it’s because their federal government is withdrawing from the World Health Organization, cutting public services or attacking reproductive rights, health professionals in the U.S. have a good reason to be alarmed.”

Under the plan, Osborne said U.S.-trained and American Board of Medical Specialities-certified physicians could become fully licensed in B.C. without requiring further assessment, examination or training.

Click to play video: 'B.C. health minister reports successful first year of health-care hiring blitz'
B.C. health minister reports successful first year of health-care hiring blitz

The province hopes to roll out the changes, similar to measures implemented in Ontario, New Brunswick and Nova Scotia, within months, pending the approval of new bylaws at the B.C. College of Physicians and Surgeons.

Story continues below advertisement

Osborne said another major change will soon allow U.S.-trained nurses to apply directly for registration with the B.C. College of Nurses and Midwives, without needing any further assessment by a third party.

Trending Now

That change, she said, would allow U.S. nurses to be licensed within a period of weeks, instead of the current months-long wait.

Click to play video: 'B.C. family doctors calling for improvements'
B.C. family doctors calling for improvements

The changes follow efforts by the B.C. government to shore up its overburdened primary care system. Osborne said the new doctor pay model implemented in 2023 has seen B.C. add 1,001 new family doctors, and connect a quarter million people to a physician or nurse practitioner last year.

“The work we have been doing to support primary care has resulted in a large number of doctors starting up and coming back to family practice, it is really exciting,” Doctors of B.C. president Dr. Charlene Lui said.

Story continues below advertisement

“With this announcement, we are excited to make accelerated progress on access to specialty care, emergency rooms and rural health care for British Columbians.”

Osborne said the marketing blitz in coastal U.S. states is slated to begin this spring and will highlight job opportunities in key areas including cancer care, emergency departments and rural communities.

© 2025 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices