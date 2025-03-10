Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Trending

New York Tesla dealership targeted in wave of anti-Elon Musk protests

By Rachel Goodman Global News
Posted March 10, 2025 1:00 pm
3 min read
Protesters are arrested as they gather outside of a Manhattan Tesla dealership to demonstrate against Tesla CEO Elon Musk on March 08, 2025, in New York City. Working as a "special government employee" of the Trump administration, Musk and his Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) have recently made dramatic cuts across federal agencies. Tesla profits have been falling, and in its longest losing streak in its 15 years as a public company, profits were down Friday at $270.48. (Photo by Spencer Platt/Getty Images) View image in full screen
Protesters are arrested as they gather outside of a Manhattan Tesla dealership to demonstrate against Tesla CEO Elon Musk on March 08, 2025, in New York City. Working as a "special government employee" of the Trump administration, Musk and his Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) have recently made dramatic cuts across federal agencies. Tesla profits have been falling, and in its longest losing streak in its 15 years as a public company, profits were down Friday at $270.48. (Photo by Spencer Platt/Getty Images). by Spencer Platt/Getty Images)
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Hundreds of protesters gathered at a New York City Tesla showroom on Saturday as part of sprawling demonstrations against Elon Musk‘s high-level involvement with the Trump administration.

Footage captured during protests at a Manhattan dealership shows police removing a number of demonstrators from inside the premises, where glass doors had been shattered.

Meanwhile, people gathered outside the facility could be heard chanting, “We need clean air, not another billionaire.”

NYPD officers arrest protestors during 'TeslaTakedown' protest against Elon Musk outside a Tesla car dealership in New York City, United States on 8 March 2025. (Photo by Mostafa Bassim/Anadolu via Getty Images) View image in full screen
NYPD officers arrest protesters during the ‘TeslaTakedown’ protest against Elon Musk outside a Tesla car dealership in New York City on March 8, 2025. Mostafa Bassim/Getty Images

A woman, who identified herself on camera as “Frankie” while officers detained her, said she was “getting arrested today for protesting Elon Musk.”

Story continues below advertisement

“He bought his way into office, he bought his way into heading a government agency, he bought his power at the expense of the American people, at the expense of our environment, at the expense of our world and all of the people in it,” the woman said.

Six people were arrested in total, five for disorderly conduct and one for resisting arrest, according to media reports.

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.

Get breaking National news

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Musk was put in charge of the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) by U.S. President Donald Trump shortly after he took office. Since then, the cost-cutting body has fired more than 60,000 government employees, with more set to follow.

People take part in a 'TeslaTakedown' protest against Elon Musk outside a Tesla car dealership in New York City, United States on 8 March 2025. (Photo by Mostafa Bassim/Anadolu via Getty Images) View image in full screen
People take part in a ‘TeslaTakedown’ protest against Elon Musk outside a Tesla car dealership in New York City on March 8, 2025. Mostafa Bassim/Getty Images)

Another video posted on Musk-owned social media platform X on Saturday appears to show nine NYPD officers protecting a single Cybertruck.

Story continues below advertisement

“Nine cops to protect one Cybertruck, amazing,” the person filming the video says.

Saturday’s protests in Manhattan are the latest in a slew of targeted acts against Tesla in recent months.

In January, following a post-inaugural speech where Musk made multiple Nazi salute-like motions, U.K.- and Germany-based activist groups projected a still image of the billionaire tech mogul mid-gesture alongside the words “Heil Tesla” onto the outside of the company’s Gigafactory in Berlin.

Trending Now

The projection was accompanied by a social media post outlining Musk’s ties to several extreme right activists and politicians, including Germany’s AfD, a political party known for using Nazi imagery to push racist rhetoric and anti-democratic messaging.

It also noted Musk’s support for the founder of the far-right anti-Muslim and antisemitic organization the English Defence League, whose founder, Tommy Robinson, is currently in prison for contempt of court.

Click to play video: '‘Heil Tesla’: Musk’s straight-arm salute projected onto carmaker’s gigafactory'
‘Heil Tesla’: Musk’s straight-arm salute projected onto carmaker’s gigafactory

In the last week, arsonists have started fires at two separate Tesla facilities, one in the U.S. and one in France.

Story continues below advertisement

According to U.K. publication The Independent, 12 Tesla vehicles were set on fire outside a dealership in Toulouse, France, on March 5, destroying eight and severely damaging four. Authorities have since opened a criminal investigation.

The same day, seven Tesla charging stations at a mall in Littleton, Mass., about 60 kilometres outside of Boston, were burned, causing heavy damage and sending up plumes of thick smoke.

Nobody was injured in either incident.

Last week, Thomas Nelson, 42 of Lyons, Colo., was arrested after a local dealership was vandalized.

According to police, a Molotov cocktail was found next to a car, as well as graffiti of the word “NAZI” and a number of explosive devices.

Musk has not publicly responded to the growing resistance against his company.

© 2025 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices