Recipe: Lemon lavender posset

Send this page to someone via email

Lemon lavender posset

Posset is a type of cold-set English custard. It is a combination of crème brulée and vanilla pudding. This is our version, which we infuse with local B.C. lavender, top with bee pollen from the Lower Mainland, and pair with a chocolate-dipped Earl Grey macaron.

Yield: 12 portions

Ingredients:

900 mL Heavy cream

270 mL Granulated white sugar

Get breaking National news For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen. Sign up for breaking National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

1/4 tsp Vanilla paste (you can substitute for 1/2 vanilla bean)

1/5 tsp Dried lavender flowers

115 mL Fresh lemon juice

Story continues below advertisement

25 mL Bee pollen

Method:

1. Bring heavy cream, white sugar, lavender and vanilla paste to a simmer in large pot. Simmer for 3 minutes.

2. While simmering, add lemon juice to separate container that is large enough to fit 2 liters.

3. Strain cream mixture into the container with the lemon juice. Stir briefly to incorporate.

4. Immediately pour mixture into 12 small dishes on a tray. Place tray in fridge and allow to cool for at least 2 hours to set.

5. Dust the top of each posset with the bee pollen immediately before serving.

Pro-Tip:

It’s important to pour the finished mixture into your individual portions right away in step 4.

Be sure to not bump or agitate the dishes while they are setting in the fridge. If you do, they will likely not set!