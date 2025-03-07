‘The Last Show With David Cooper’ joins Corus late-night talk radio lineup

Send this page to someone via email

Corus Entertainment has announced that new late-night radio show, The Last Show with David Cooper, is launching across Corus’ Talk Radio network beginning March 10.

Hosted by Canadian comedian and radio personality, David Cooper, The Last Show with David Cooper is where late-night radio takes an unexpected turn into the categories of science, relationships and headlines that make listeners question reality.

The two-hour radio show will air on weeknights across various Corus talk radio stations across the country.

“The Last Show is smart, engaging, and unlike anything else on-air,” said Mike Bendixen, Director of Talk Radio at Corus. “David’s unique approach to complex topics and his ability to make them both accessible and entertaining is what makes this show so special, and we’re thrilled to add him to our lineup.”

“It’s what happens when you mix relationship advice, scientific breakthroughs, and the world’s weirdest headlines into one show. Somehow, it all makes sense,” said Cooper.

While political talk dominates the airwaves, The Last Show with David Cooper carves out its own distinct space by exploring, what David would say, are some of life’s most compelling questions: “Why are neuroscientists teaching rats to drive? Can quantum physics explain people’s failed relationships?”

The show will feature an eclectic mix of guests ranging from renowned academics and relationship experts to eccentric innovators — think people who’ve decoded cat personalities or discovered why houseplants are plotting against people.

Catch out the hilarious and inquisitive The Last Show with David Cooper, beginning March 10 on:

Global News and Corus Radio are both properties of Corus Entertainment.