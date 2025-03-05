Vacant building on Manitoba Avenue to be demolished after morning blaze

A vacant two-storey duplex on Manitoba Avenue will be demolished after a fire broke out on Wednesday morning.
Crews say they responded just after 10:30 a.m. to the 600 block of Manitoba and immediately launched a defensive attack as it was not safe for firefighters to enter.
Significant fire and water damage resulted in the partial collapse of the building, and crews were arranging for an emergency demolition to take down the rest of the structure.
Road closures were in place and residents are asked to use caution in the area, as water will create slippery conditions.
The building was previously damaged in a fire in October 2024.
