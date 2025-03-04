Menu

Politics

Alberta premier says she supports Trudeau’s response to Trump’s ‘foolish’ tariffs

By Phil Heidenreich Global News
Posted March 4, 2025 12:52 pm
1 min read
WATCH ABOVE: Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said Tuesday that U.S. President Donald Trump’s claim that the sweeping new tariffs he’s introduced on Canadian goods are due to fentanyl flooding the U.S. from Canada is “totally bogus,” adding that his goal is the “total collapse” of the Canadian economy.
Alberta Premier Danielle Smith says she supports Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s response after the United States launched a trade war with Canada early Tuesday.

“Now is the time for us to unite as a province and a country,” Smith said in a statement.

At 12:01 a.m. ET, U.S. President Donald Trump’s promised 25 per cent tariffs on Canadian exports took effect. Canadian energy is being hit with 10 per cent tariffs.

At a news conference in Ottawa on Tuesday, Trudeau said Canada will counter the tariffs by imposing 25 per cent retaliatory tariffs on $30 billion worth of U.S. products, and added that will grow to another $125 billion in U.S. goods in 21 days.

Get daily National news

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.
Smith called Trump’s tariffs “an unjustifiable economic attack on Canadians and Albertans.”

“They also represent a clear breach of the trade agreement signed by this same U.S. president during his first term,” she added. “These tariffs will hurt the American people, driving up costs for fuel, food, vehicles, housing and many other products. They will also cost hundreds of thousands of American and Canadian jobs.

“This policy is both foolish and a failure in every regard.”

Trudeau accused the U.S. of economically attacking its “closest ally.”

“At the same, they are talking about working positively with Russia, appeasing Vladimir Putin, a lying murderous dictator,” he said. “Make that make sense.”

More to come…

