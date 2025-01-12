‘Friendly and constructive’: Premier Danielle Smith meets with Donald Trump

Send this page to someone via email

Alberta Premier Danielle Smith spent Saturday night at Mar-a-Lago in Florida with U.S. president-elect Donald Trump.

In a statement on X, Smith said she had the opportunity to meet Trump at the resort and then at his golf club on Sunday morning.

“We had a friendly and constructive conversation during which I emphasized the mutual importance of the U.S. – Canadian energy relationship, and specifically, how hundreds of thousands of American jobs are supported by energy exports from Alberta,” Smith wrote in the statement.

“I was also able to have similar discussions with several key allies of the incoming administration and was encouraged to hear their support for a strong energy and security relationship with Canada.”

View image in full screen Alberta Premier Danielle Smith poses with president-elect Donald Trump and businessman Kevin O’Leary. Danielle Smith / X

Smith said that on behalf of Albertans, she will continue to engage in constructive dialogue and diplomacy with the incoming U.S. administration.

“The United States and Canada are both proud and independent nations with one of the most important security alliances on earth and the largest economic partnership in history,” Smith added.

“We need to preserve our independence while we grow this critical partnership for the benefit of Canadians and Americans for generations to come.”

Trump is preparing more than 100 executive orders starting Day One of the new White House.

Trump told Republican senators about the onslaught ahead during a private meeting on Capitol Hill. Many of the actions are expected to launch on Inauguration Day, Jan. 20, when he takes office.

-with files from The Associated Press