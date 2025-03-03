Menu

Economy

Alberta to take ‘a big hit’ from Donald Trump’s tariffs, economist says

By Ken MacGillivray Global News
Posted March 3, 2025 6:30 pm
2 min read
Calgary prepares for tariff threat to become reality
Calgarians have been doing what they can to get ready for U.S. tariffs as well as any impacts that could be felt by the federal government fighting back. Skylar Peters says some businesses have found success stories in the past few months, despite being full of challenging situations.
U.S. President Donald Trump announced Monday that sweeping tariffs on Canadian imports will go into effect starting Tuesday.

Kent Fellows, an economist with the University of Calgary’s school of public policy, said Alberta could take a big hit, not just from Trump’s tariffs, but from Canada’s retaliatory tariffs as well.

Trump confirms 25% tariffs on Canada, Mexico to start Tuesday

Speaking to reporters in Washington on Monday, Trump confirmed his 25 per cent tariffs on all goods coming in from Canada and Mexico will go ahead, with a lower 10 per cent rate for Canadian energy imports.

Story continues below advertisement

Trump originally announced the tariffs would go into effect on Feb. 4, but deferred them for a month after Canadian and Mexican officials promised to take steps to stem the flow of drugs and illegal immigrants across their respective borders, which Trump said was the reason behind his tariff threats.

Economist, Kent Fellows, said Alberta and the rest of Canada may be plunged into a recession from the impact of Donald Trump's tariffs. View image in full screen
Economist, Kent Fellows, said Alberta and the rest of Canada may be plunged into a recession from the impact of Donald Trump’s tariffs. Global News

Fellows told Global News that while it’s difficult to figure out exactly what Trump’s strategy is here, Alberta and the rest of Canada could be “staring down the barrel of a potential recession.”

U.S. President Donald Trump confirmed Monday that sweeping tariff's against Canadian and Mexican imports will go ahead starting Tuesday. View image in full screen
U.S. President Donald Trump confirmed Monday that sweeping tariff’s against Canadian and Mexican imports will go ahead starting Tuesday. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP, Manuel Balce Ceneta

Not only will the tariffs have an impact on consumers and businesses, but Fellows said it will also have an impact on provincial government revenues.

Story continues below advertisement

“Depending on how you count it, natural resource revenues in the province account for one in every four, one in every five dollars of provincial revenue,” said Fellows.

“So it could be a really big hit to the provincial government — and I think the province is worried not just about what the United States is doing, but about what Canada wants to do in terms of retaliation.”

On Tuesday, the provincial government released next year’s budget, and depending on the impact of the tariffs, it’s forecasting a deficit between $2.9 billion and $8.7 billion.

Fellows said the lower 10 per cent tariff on energy products will help lessen the damaging effects of a trade war on Alberta, but he added there are other industries in the province, too, like the lumber industry, where the tariffs “could have a pretty serious impact.”

On Saturday the U.S. government warned Canadian lumber imports could face a tariff of around 27 per cent.

Trump has also promised tariff’s on agricultural imports starting on April 2, 2025.

While governments have promised help for those industries that will be affected, Fellows said deciding what that support looks like will be tricky because “paying for supports requires revenue, and the tariffs are limiting the amount of revenue — by suppressing economic activity.

Story continues below advertisement

“The dollar is going to take a hit. Imports are going to become more expensive. So I don’t envy anyone the task of trying to figure out what those supports look like.”

 

