Trump says tariffs will hit Canada, Mexico on Tuesday

Send this page to someone via email

Tariffs on Canada and Mexico will land on Tuesday, U.S. President Donald Trump says.

“Very importantly tomorrow, tariffs — 25 per cent on Canada and 25 per cent on Mexico — and that’ll start. So they’re going to have to have a tariff,” Trump told reporters in the White House.

Trump was referring to the broad-based 25 per cent tariffs on all goods coming in from Canada and Mexico, with a lower 10 per cent rate for Canadian energy exports and an additional 10 per cent on Chinese goods.

Trump has said these tariffs are aimed at curbing the flow of illegal substances, specifically fentanyl, coming in through the border into the United States.

These tariffs were originally slated to go into effect on Feb. 4, but Trump decided to defer them for a month after a phone call with Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum.

Story continues below advertisement

The 30-day pause was aimed at giving both countries time to secure their respective borders with the United States.

While U.S. Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick in a Fox News interview Sunday had said Canada and Mexico had done a “reasonable job” at securing the borders, Trump on Monday said the two did not have any room left for negotiation.

Get daily National news Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day. Sign up for daily National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

“No room left for Mexico or for Canada. No. The tariffs you know, they’re all set. They go into effect tomorrow,” Trump said.

The original executive order, signed on Feb. 1, states that the tariffs would go into effect at 12:01 am Eastern on Tuesday, Feb. 4.

While it was not clear what the revised timing of the tariffs would be, the U.S. decided on a one-month break. This would imply that the tariffs go into effect at 12:01 am Eastern on Tuesday, March. 4.

Trump also seemed to hint that the tariffs are aimed at forcing the North American auto industry to shift production into the United States.

“I would just say this to people in Canada or Mexico if they’re going to build car plants, the people that are doing them are much better off building here,” he said.

The tariffs that Trump has linked to migrants and fentanyl crossing the border are not the only set of tariffs that are expected to hit over the next few weeks. Additional tariffs on steel and aluminum as well as global reciprocal tariffs are set to hit in the coming weeks.

Story continues below advertisement

Ottawa has vowed to hit back with dollar-for-dollar retaliatory tariffs against the United States.

‘We’re ready,’ says foreign minister

Canada will be ready to respond if Trump goes ahead with a threat to impose tariffs on all Canadian imports, Foreign Minister Melanie Joly told reporters on Monday.

Joly reiterated Ottawa’s position that Canadian countermeasures against U.S. imports could total C$155 billion.

“We’re ready,” she said.

The Canadian Chamber of Commerce said Trump’s tariff plan will cause long term damage to the Canada-U.S. trade relationship.

“We will have a long road back to Canada and the U.S. being trusted economic partners again. Businesses can’t just switch their whole model to avoid tariffs and then go back again, depending on what politicians decide on any given day,” said Matthew Holmes, vice president of the Canadian Chamber of Commerce.

Story continues below advertisement

–With files from Reuters