SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
In the news
Live

Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Economy

U.S. plan to nearly triple softwood lumber duties a ‘massive threat’: Eby

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted March 3, 2025 5:14 pm
2 min read
Click to play video: 'Trump hikes lumber tariffs over less than 1% of Fentanyl'
Trump hikes lumber tariffs over less than 1% of Fentanyl
U.S. President Donald Trump on Saturday ordered a new trade investigation that could heap more tariffs on imported lumber, adding to existing duties on Canadian softwood lumber and 25 per cent tariffs on all Canadian and Mexican goods starting Tuesday. Trump claims it's an effort to curb the flow of fentanyl into the U.S., while less than one per cent of all fentanyl entering the U.S. comes from Canada. Candice Cole reports.
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

British Columbia Premier David Eby says news that the U.S. Department of Commerce wants to almost triple the anti-dumping duties on Canadian softwood lumber is a “massive threat” to the province’s forestry sector.

The American department issued a preliminary anti-dumping rate of 20.07 per cent, up from 7.66 per cent set three years ago, which is in addition to countervailing duties of 6.74 per cent.

That brings the total for potential levies to almost 27 per cent, while the industry is still facing U.S. President Donald Trump’s threat of 25 per cent tariff on Canadian goods on Tuesday.

The BC Lumber Trade Council says in a statement that the proposed hike is unjustified and will harm forestry workers and communities in Canada and further burden homebuilders and consumers in the United States.

Council president Kurt Niquidet says it is deeply disappointing that the U.S. continues to impose such trade protection measures.

Story continues below advertisement
Click to play video: 'Kelowna sawmill bracing for Trump tariffs'
Kelowna sawmill bracing for Trump tariffs

A statement from Eby says the government denounces the move.

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.

Get breaking National news

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

“B.C.’s iconic forestry sector and the people whose livelihoods depend on it have faced immense challenges for years and, today, are facing a new, massive threat,” he said.

“B.C. has long maintained that any and all duties on softwood lumber are unjustified, and these anti-dumping duties are based on a biased calculation,” he said.

Eby says increasing the anti-dumping duties is compounding challenges for an industry that is already facing tariff threats, and Trump’s order this past weekend to initiate a separate investigation of imported forest products.

Trending Now

Trump signed executive orders on the weekend to initiate a national security investigation into lumber imports into America, and ordered that steps be taken to increase the domestic supply of timber.

Story continues below advertisement

The president said on Monday that the tariffs on Canadian imports would go ahead on Tuesday as planned.

Click to play video: 'Trump confirms 25% tariffs on Canada, Mexico to start Tuesday'
Trump confirms 25% tariffs on Canada, Mexico to start Tuesday

Eby said Canada will be stronger if they stand together and respond with strength.

“These are unwarranted attacks, and not how allies treat each other,” he said.

The Canada-U.S. softwood lumber dispute has been dragging on for decades, with the Americans saying Canadian producers sell below market value and that the industry is subsidized.

© 2025 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices