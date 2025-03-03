Trump says tariffs on agricultural products coming April 2

See more sharing options

President Donald Trump on Monday alerted America’s farmers to coming U.S. tariffs on “external product,” telling them to get ready to sell their goods domestically.

“To the Great Farmers of the United States: Get ready to start making a lot of agricultural product to be sold INSIDE of the United States. Tariffs will go on external product on April 2nd. Have fun!” Trump wrote on his private social media platform amid escalating trade tensions.

(Reporting by Jasper Ward and Susan Heavey; Editing by Doina Chiacu)