‘Canada Is Not for Sale’: Mike Myers takes on Musk, Trump on ‘SNL’

Canadian actor and comedian Mike Myers made it back to the Studio 8H stage on Saturday night after 10 years away for a surprise appearance on Saturday Night Live and showcased his impersonation of tech billionaire Elon Musk.
But it was the moment before the credits rolled that had many people talking: Myers was spotted wearing a black T-shirt that read “Canada is not for sale,” with a Canadian flag in the middle, beside host Shane Gillis and musical guest Tate McRae.
This comes after U.S. President Donald Trump‘s recent comments about making Canada the United States’ “51st state.”
After opening his vest to show off the message on his T-shirt, Myers mouthed to the camera, “Elbows up,” which is a phrase often used in hockey, meaning to protect yourself or fight back.
Earlier in the SNL episode, Myers appeared as part of the cold open, which recreated Trump and Vice President JD Vance‘s recent heated meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in the Oval Office.
The skit began with opening credits describing the meeting between the three on Friday.
“And it went really really well,” the opening credits read. “Everyone who watched felt at ease and thought, ‘The world is now a safer place.’”
Trump, played by James Austin Johnson, began the skit by introducing himself.
“It is I, president and CEO of Gaza Hotel and Casino, Donald Trump,” Johnson said. “And I’d like to welcome President Zelenskyy here to this incredible trap. It’s going to be a big beautiful trap and we’re going to attack him here very soon for no reason, right JD?”
“Watch out, ’cause the kitty’s got claws,” Bowen Yang’s Vance said.
“President Zelenskyy, you want to say a few words? Maybe tell Mr. Putin how much you love him and that you’re sorry you invaded Russia? Maybe offer him one night with your wife?” Johnson, as Trump, continued.
Yang, as Vance, added, “You haven’t said thank you to us once in the past 15 seconds I’ve been yelling at you.”
“You didn’t say thank you, you didn’t say anything about us being handsome. ‘Who are my handsome little boys?’ You didn’t ask us that once,” Yang’s Vance continued.
The skit also referenced the conservative commentator who questioned Zelenskyy’s clothing choice during the meeting at the White House.
“You’re not even wearing a suit. It’s disrespectful,” Johnson’s Trump said. “Who shows up to the White House in a T-shirt and jeans like a garbage person?”
Then, Myers enters as Musk, in a T-shirt and jeans, revving a chainsaw similar to the one Musk used at the Feb. 21 CPAS conference to symbolize the Department of Government Efficiency’s (DOGE) willingness to make cuts to federal budgets.
“Elon, we love your outfit, very official and respectful,” Johnson’s Trump said.
“Uh, thanks,” Myers’ Musk responded, while wearing a black T-shirt and blazer. “Donald, what are you doing in my office? I’m kidding. I’m kidding — maybe not? Awesome, awesome.”
Johnson’s Trump went on to point out what DOGE has been up to, saying, “They’re doing mass firings in the government. We love mass firings because you don’t have to know what any of their names are or what exactly they do.”
“I mean, we’re not going to get it perfect, you know, we are firing the non-essential employees, like air traffic controllers,” Myers’ Musk added.
The skit ended with Johnson’s Trump referencing another headline of the week: the government documents released by Attorney General Pam Bondi related to Jeffrey Epstein.
“And to cap off an amazing week, we’re going to finally release the Epstein Files,” Johnson’s Trump said. “Yes, America is going to see all the names, from A to S. No T.”
“Well, I think that concludes a pretty much perfect press conference,” Johnson’s Trump declared at the end of the meeting. “We humiliated this guy, and JD finally got to audition for Real Housewives of Potomac.”
On Friday, during Zelenskyy’s visit with Trump, he was expected to sign a minerals deal that Trump said would have moved Ukraine closer to ending its war with Russia.
The deal would have allowed the U.S. greater access to Ukraine’s rare earth minerals, but the plan was scrapped after a heated engagement between the leaders.
It’s unclear what the blowup could mean for the deal that Trump insisted was essential to repay the U.S. for the more than $180 billion in American aid sent to Kyiv since the start of the war. And it remains to be seen what, if anything, Trump wants Zelenskyy to do to get the deal back on track.
— With files from The Associated Press
