Donald Trump shares AI-generated video of ‘Gaza’ to Truth Social

An AI-generated video was shared on U.S. President Donald Trump’s Truth Social account, showcasing a depiction of an imagined future of Gaza — featuring an enormous golden statue of Trump, bearded belly dancers, a shirtless Trump sunbathing on a beach and Elon Musk eating hummus.

The 30-second clip begins with children running through rubble and the words “Whats Next?” appearing in blue, red and white. Then, the children go from walking through the rubble to walking into a resort-like atmosphere with a beach, an ocean, palm trees, hotels, skyscrapers, yachts and people partying.

View image in full screen A screengrab from the AI video posted by U.S. President Donald Trump’s account on Truth Social. Donald Trump/Truth Social

The next clip shows an AI version of Musk eating bread dipped in hummus on the beach with a big smile on his face followed by bearded belly dancers in bikinis, a downtown area that resembles Miami and a child holding a giant gold balloon of Trump’s face in the middle of the street.

View image in full screen A screengrab from the AI video posted by U.S. President Donald Trump’s account on Truth Social. Donald Trump/Truth Social

“Donald’s coming to set you free. Bringing the life to all you see,” a voice sings in the background. “No more tunnels, no more fear. Trump Gaza is finally here!”

The AI video showcases luxury yachts, Trump dancing in a nightclub with a woman, Musk dancing on the beach while throwing money in the air with an audience clapping for him, a massive golden “Trump Gaza” building and a huge golden statue of Trump set in the middle of a street.

View image in full screen A screengrab from the AI video posted by U.S. President Donald Trump’s account on Truth Social. Donald Trump/Truth Social

“Trump Gaza shining bright. Golden future, a brand-new light. Feast and dance,” the voice continues to sing. “The deed is done. Trump Gaza number one!”

View image in full screen A screengrab from the AI video posted by U.S. President Donald Trump’s account on Truth Social. Donald Trump/Truth Social

The video ends with an AI-generated Trump lounging on the beach shirtless beside Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu with cocktails in their hands, and another close-up clip of the busy “Trump Gaza” building.

View image in full screen A screengrab from the AI video posted by U.S. President Donald Trump’s account on Truth Social. Donald Trump/Truth Social

Trump began facing backlash after the computer-generated video was shared to his social media accounts, including Instagram.

“I wish this was satire. I wish this was parody. I wish we could ignore it… You can’t ignore something like this,” James O’Brien, a British presenter and writer, said. “It’s the maddest thing I’ve ever seen.”

“The Trump Gaza video is quite possibly the most disgusting, the most shameful, the most hideous public communication by a US President in living memory,” Matthew Standlen, a political commentator for BBC Radio 5 Live, wrote on X.

“Trump shouldn’t be in the White House. He should be in an asylum. This is crazy,” political journalist Kevin Maguire said.

2:23 Palestinians outraged after Trump says Gaza residents won’t have right to return in U.S. takeover plan

Earlier this month, Trump doubled down on his vows to empty Gaza permanently of its more than two million Palestinians, saying they would not be allowed to return and suggesting at one point that he might force Egypt and Jordan to take them in by threatening to cut off U.S. aid.

Trump has billed the plan as being for the Palestinians’ own benefit after Israel’s 16-month campaign demolished entire neighbourhoods and left much of Gaza unlivable, following the Oct. 7 attack by Hamas. In its place, Trump has promised them a “beautiful new land” elsewhere.

The United States would then take over the territory and rebuild it as a “Riviera” for the “world’s people.”

“He is talking as if the Palestinians are cattle, you can move them from one place to another. They have no agency, they have no say,” said Munir Nuseibah, a professor of international law at Jerusalem’s Al-Quds University, on Feb. 12, following Trump’s doubling down on his plans to “empty Gaza.”

Palestinians have made clear they don’t want to leave Gaza, one part of their homeland that remains for them, along with pockets of the West Bank, after the Mideast’s 1948 and 1967 wars.

2:55 Trump says he has ‘U.S. authority’ to seize Gaza, refuse re-entry to Palestinians

Trump has left it ambiguous how Palestinians would be removed or what would happen if they refused to go.

Asked by reporters at the White House on Feb. 10 if the U.S. would force Palestinians out, Trump replied: “You’re going to see that they’re all going to want to leave.”

But Trump contradicted that in an interview with Fox News Channel that aired the same day. Asked whether Palestinians would have the right to return to Gaza, he replied: “No, they wouldn’t because they’re going to have much better housing. In other words, I’m talking about building a permanent place for them.”

In a post on Feb. 6 on his Truth Social site, Trump said Israel would turn over Gaza to the U.S. “at the conclusion of fighting.” By that time, he wrote, all the Palestinians “would have already been resettled in far safer and more beautiful communities.”

Global News has reached out to the White House for comment on the AI-generated video, but did not immediately receive a response.

— With files from The Associated Press