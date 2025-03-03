The Beer Store begins to shutter some stores as convenience competition heats up

Send this page to someone via email

The Beer Store will continue with plans to close several of its locations across Ontario after it shuttered eight of its shops already.

The recent closure at 380 Donlands Ave. in East York marks one of the first closures in a series expected to follow throughout the year.

This decision comes shortly after the Ontario government’s move to expand the sale of alcohol to convenience stores and gas stations to make alcohol more accessible.

As part of a deal with the government, the privately owned chain was provided with up to $250 million in funding to ease the transition and avoid widespread job losses.

The Beer Store told Global News that no jobs will be lost at this location, as staff will be reassigned to other stores.

However, the closures will impact local communities who rely on the stores for services like bottle returns.

The Ontario government’s 2015 decision to allow convenience stores to sell alcohol has increased competition for the chain of retail outlets, which must now adapt to a changing marketplace.

Ozzie Ahmed, vice-president of retail said, “Like any retailer in today’s evolving marketplace for beverage alcohol, we are continually evaluating our business operations to ensure we’re meeting the needs of our customers and adapting to change.”

Under the agreement with the government, at least 300 Beer Store locations must remain open until the end of 2025. After that, there will be no restrictions on shutdowns.