B.C. wildlife rescue operators charged, accused of feeding bears

Members of a B.C. animal rescue group are facing charges under the Wildlife Act, but claim they are being harassed by the province’s conservation officer service.
Coastal Wildlife Rescue is based on the Sunshine Coast, where it says it acts as a “first responder” to aid injured, orphaned and conflicted wildlife.
The group’s website says it has helped dozens of animals, including bears, deer and eagles.
But the BC Conservation Officer Service (BCCOS) alleges Tammy Trefry and Jeffrey Martel have been illegally feeding black bears.
The pair are each charged with three counts of feeding and attracting dangerous wildlife and unlawful possession of dead wildlife.
Animal law lawyer Rebeka Breder, who is representing the duo, alleged they are being harassed and intentionally targeted” by the BCCOS.
“There has been some ongoing conflict between the conservation service and this organization — from what I can tell, this conservation service doesn’t want to have anyone helping bears in that area,” Breder said.
“What the conservation service is essentially trying to do is to shut them down. It would be an absolute detriment to the wildlife of this province if that were to happen.”
Breder said Trefry and Martel plan to fight the charges.
A court proceeding in the matter has been scheduled for November.
