Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

B.C. wildlife rescue operators charged, accused of feeding bears

By Simon Little Global News
Posted February 28, 2025 7:59 pm
1 min read
FILE - A black bear is seen near Lake Louise, Alberta, June 2020. View image in full screen
FILE - A black bear is seen near Lake Louise, Alberta, June 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Members of a B.C. animal rescue group are facing charges under the Wildlife Act, but claim they are being harassed by the province’s conservation officer service.

Coastal Wildlife Rescue is based on the Sunshine Coast, where it says it acts as a “first responder” to aid injured, orphaned and conflicted wildlife.

Click to play video: 'Fine line between helping and harming wildlife'
Fine line between helping and harming wildlife

The group’s website says it has helped dozens of animals, including bears, deer and eagles.

Story continues below advertisement

But the BC Conservation Officer Service (BCCOS) alleges Tammy Trefry and Jeffrey Martel have been illegally feeding black bears.

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.

Get breaking National news

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

The pair are each charged with three counts of feeding and attracting dangerous wildlife and unlawful possession of dead wildlife.

Animal law lawyer Rebeka Breder, who is representing the duo, alleged they are being harassed and intentionally targeted” by the BCCOS.

Click to play video: 'Bear cub rescued after entering B.C. home through cat door'
Bear cub rescued after entering B.C. home through cat door
Trending Now

“There has been some ongoing conflict between the conservation service and this organization — from what I can tell, this conservation service doesn’t want to have anyone helping bears in that area,” Breder said.

“What the conservation service is essentially trying to do is to shut them down. It would be an absolute detriment to the wildlife of this province if that were to happen.”

Story continues below advertisement

Breder said Trefry and Martel plan to fight the charges.

A court proceeding in the matter has been scheduled for November.

© 2025 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices