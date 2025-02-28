O Canada! Corus FM Radio stations to play exclusively Canadian music March 1

Send this page to someone via email

With anticipated tariffs dominating the conversation, on Saturday, March 1, Corus’s FM stations will show their solidarity and support of the country by celebrating all things Canadian, playing the best of Canada’s musical talent across various genres.

“With all the comments about Canada ‘not being a real country’ and we’d ‘cease to exist’ if it weren’t for the United States, here’s a chance to show our strength, support, and unique cultural identity through music. With our deep, deep bench strength when it comes to music, we could fill a week with nothing but great Canadian music,” said Alan Cross, host of Ongoing History of New Music.

Featuring artists and bands like Bryan Adams, Justin Bieber, The Weeknd, Drake, Celine Dion, The Beaches, The Tragically Hip and so many more, the following Corus Radio FM stations will be participating in Canadian Day:

“Canada punches far, far above its weight when it comes to exporting music to the world. Canadian Day will prove it,” Cross said.

Join Corus Radio in supporting Canada’s exceptional homegrown talent. Tune into the list of FM stations and celebrate the artists who make this country truly unique and proudly Canadian.

Both Corus Radio and Global News are properties of Corus Entertainment.