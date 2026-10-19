Donnie Wahlberg says he was on plane that skid off Las Vegas airport runway

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Donnie Wahlberg is speaking out after a private plane he was on skidded off the runway and hit a fence during a failed takeoff from the Las Vegas airport over the weekend.

In a video shared to Instagram on Sunday, the New Kids on the Block singer thanked the pilots for saving their lives.

“We were taking off and didn’t get up in the air and ran out of runway. The runway is way over there,” Wahlberg said as he pointed into the distance.

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“These pilots saved our lives and God covered us because we were — I’m not sure how many fences we avoided but we didn’t avoid the last one but we avoided those trucks and heavy equipment and the dumpsters behind that,” Wahlberg said while standing on the tarmac.

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In his caption, the 57-year-old actor wrote, “Getting a lot of concerned messages and texts about my flights failed attempt at leaving Las Vegas this morning. Thank you to all!”

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“I appreciate your concern and well wishes. I made this video for my friends and family, after the incident, but so many of you all are my family too so I figured I’d share with you,” he continued. “Yes, it was me and my team/friends onboard the aircraft. It was a rather intense few moments (which felt like a few long minutes).”

“Thankful to God, of course, and to our incredible pilots who did an amazing job of keeping us safe and avoiding a serious disaster,” the Blue Bloods actor wrote.

“The airplane did take some lumps — but we did not. Thank you to all the emergency personnel on the ground in Las Vegas! You all were absolutely wonderful,” the caption concluded.

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The Harry Reid International Airport in Las Vegas confirmed the incident in a post on social media, writing, “At approximately 11 a.m., upon departure, a general aviation aircraft skid off runway 1L at LAS and made contact with the perimeter fence.”

“There are no known injuries at this time. Runways 1R and 1L will be closed for inspection, and travelers may experience some delays. We will provide updates as more information becomes available,” the post added.

The Federal Aviation Administration told Global News that the pilot of a Dassault Flacon 50 “aborted takeoff and the aircraft went off the runway at Harry Reid International Airport in Las Vegas around 10:50 a.m. local time on Sunday, Oct. 18.”

The aircraft was headed to Toronto Pearson Airport and eight people were on board, according to the FAA, who said it will investigate the incident.

Wahlberg was in Las Vegas for the final show of New Kids on the Block’s residency on Saturday at Dolby Live at Park MGM.