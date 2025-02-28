After a 4-week election campaign almost nothing changed in Ontario. Which seats flipped?

At the end of a four-week election snap election campaign, votes have been cast and counted resulting in a legislature that is a near carbon copy of the one dissolved at the end of January.

On Jan. 28, Premier Doug Ford triggered an election campaign more than a year ahead of schedule saying he needed a larger mandate from the electorate to inject tens of billions into the economy if U.S. President Donald Trump imposed tariffs.

By the end of the election night on Thursday, however, it was almost like the campaign hadn’t happened. The Progressive Conservatives were elected and leading in 80 seats compared to the 79 they had at dissolution, while the NDP was official opposition with 27 seats compared to 28 they held a month earlier.

The Liberals saw the biggest gains of the night moving from nine seats to 14 — mainly absorbing seats previously held by independents. The Greens kept the two ridings they had at the end of January and independent Bobbi Ann Brady was also re-elected.

Story continues below advertisement

The only major upset of the night was Liberal Leader Bonnie Crombie who failed to win a seat in Mississauga, the city where she was mayor for almost a decade. No cabinet ministers were unseated and none of the other party leaders lost.

Organizing the provincewide ballot cost roughly $189 million, according to Elections Ontario.

Here is a run-down of the few seats that changed hands between parties in 2025, compared to the result in 2022:

Ajex

An incredibly tight race in Ajex saw the Liberal candidate unseat Progressive Conservative a Progressive Conservative who had won the riding in 2022. The seat had a strong Liberal history dating back years until star PC candidate Rod Phillips — who served as Minister of Finance — won in 2018. He chose not to run again in 2022 and now, after one term with his successor carrying the PC banner, it will return to the Liberal column.

Get daily National news Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day. Sign up for daily National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

Algoma-Manitoulin

Algoma-Manitoulin represents the lone pick-up for the Progressive Conservatives in northern Ontario, taking a seat the NDP won in 2022. Michael Mantha won with the NDP last time around but was removed from the party’s caucus over a workplace harassment complaint. He went on to sit as an independent and ran again on his own in 2025 picking up 12 per cent of the vote, with the NDP candidate polling 27 per cent. The Liberals also did relatively well in the riding on 15 per cent, leaving the Progressive Conservatives to win at 41 per cent.

Story continues below advertisement

Don Valley North

Another Liberal gain from the Progressive Conservatives compared to 2022 and another riding where the incumbent ran as an independent. During the last election, Vincent Ke represented the Progressive Conservatives and won the riding for the party. Ke resigned from the PC caucus in 2023 after allegations he was involved in an election interference network. Ke denied the allegations and launched a lawsuit against Corus Entertainment, the parent company of Global News. He ran again in 2025 winning 10 per cent of the vote, the Progressive Conservative candidate won 38 per cent and the Liberal was able to sneak through the middle with 44 per cent.

Etobicoke-Lakeshore

In a rare result for the night, Etobicoke-Lakeshore saw the Liberals snatch a riding from a Progressive Conservative with a relatively commanding result and no incumbent independent splitting the vote. The Progressive Conservative candidate — who had made opposition to bike lanes in her riding a key part of her political identity — pulled 41 per cent of the vote behind 49 per cent for the Liberal, who will now take her seat in the legislature.

Hamilton Mountain

After a campaign where the Progressive Conservatives targeted NDP seats in parts of Ontario west of Toronto, the vast majority of orange ridings refused to switch. The lone pickup for Ford’s PCs in that area came in Hamilton Mountain, where the NDP candidate opted to run federally leaving a potential gap. The Progressive Conservative candidate pulled 36 per cent of the vote, ahead of the Liberal with 31 and the NDP candidate in third at 26 per cent.

Story continues below advertisement

Toronto-St Paul’s

The NDP candidate in Toronto-St Paul’s was one of only two incumbents still attached to their 2022 party to lose on Thursday night, alongside the Progressive Conservative candidate in Ajax. Toronto-St Paul’s has been a historic Liberal stronghold but voted orange in 2018 and 2022. That changed on Thursday night with the Liberal candidate recording a relatively comfortable 10-point advantage over the NDP to clinch the seat.

The list below shows all seats that changed hands compared to dissolution, including seats like Hamilton Centre or Carleton where the parties retook seats they won in 2022 but were last represented by independents.