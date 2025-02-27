Menu

Crime

Cops bust 6 illegal ride-share drivers, dole out $13K in fines in Richmond

By Simon Little Global News
Posted February 27, 2025 5:21 pm
1 min read
RCMP crack down on illegal ride-hailing operators
Richmond RCMP are continuing with a campaign to crack down on illegal ride-hailing operators in the city. During a sting in February, officers stopped six operators and issued more than $1,300 in fines.
RCMP in Richmond, B.C., say they’ve busted another six illegal ride-share operators, resulting in more than $13,000 in fines.

In a media release, the Mounties said they caught the drivers during a single-day enforcement blitz on Feb. 8, with the province’s Commercial Vehicle Safety and Enforcement (CVSE) branch.

“Anyone using these illegal services is placing themselves at significant risk. Neither the drivers nor their vehicles have been subjected to the mandatory safety regulations put in place to protect the public,” Richmond RCMP Staff Sgt. Paula Maan said.

“This includes criminal records checks; The importance of which we see clearly demonstrated during every operation, including this most recent where three of the six drivers stopped would be ineligible to drive for a legitimate service based on criminality.”

Shocking video shows attack on Vancouver Uber driver
The blitz was targeting drivers who “bypass necessary background checks and safety protocols” mandated under B.C. law.

Officers caught the drivers by booking rides through unauthorized ride-share apps.

Drivers were hit with a variety of fines, including operating without a licence as required by the Passenger Transportation Act, operating with the wrong class of driver’s licence, and operating without a Richmond business licence.

In 2024, Richmond RCMP and CVSE joint operations caught 35 illegal ride-share operators and handed out more than $79,000 in fines.

 

© 2025 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

