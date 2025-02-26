Canadian brands we’re currently loving

Blume started in Vancouver with a mission to make plant-based wellness products as accessible and enjoyable as possible. Founded by two friends, it has grown into a go-to brand for natural, effective solutions for everything from skincare to gut health. The SuperBelly gut health and on-the-go hydration packets will be your new bestie for feeling great, whether you’re at home or on the go. Packed with probiotics and electrolytes, they make supporting your gut and staying hydrated easy.