The Curator

Canadian brands we’re currently loving

By Robyn Fiorda The Curator Team
Posted February 26, 2025 9:56 pm
1 min read
Canadian brands View image in full screen
It's never been easier (or more tempting!) to shop local with these quality home-grown brands.
It’s never been easier (or more tempting!) to shop local with these quality home-grown brands. From furniture to food and luxury clothing, now’s the perfect time to show off your Canadian pride and support our local economy. Read on for dreamy finds we can’t stop thinking about!

 

Article Maribo 32 Inch Storage Ottoman - Ivory Bouclé
Article started as a small, Canadian-based company with a big dream to make beautifully designed furniture accessible to everyone. From humble beginnings in Vancouver, they’ve grown into a beloved brand, blending modern style with unbeatable comfort for homes everywhere. If you’re in need of extra storage, this ottoman offers both space and style with bouclé’s signature bouncy texture. Practical, clean and cloud-like, this piece looks fabulous in bedrooms, hallways or living rooms.
$399 at Article

 

Mejuri Puffy Charlotte Hoops
Mejuri began in Toronto with a simple mission: to make fine jewelry accessible for every day, not just special occasions. They’ve grown into a globally loved brand, offering elegant, timeless pieces crafted with care and designed for the modern woman. These best-selling croissant-like beauties are chic and wearable – an instant favourite for everyday looks or special occasions.
$128 at Mejuri

 

Ecobee3 Lite Smart Thermostat
Founded in Toronto, ecobee started with a mission to make homes smarter and more energy-efficient. From their innovative smart thermostats to their eco-friendly solutions, they’ve been keeping Canadians comfortable while reducing energy waste. Save up to 23% annually on your heating and cooling costs while enjoying ultimate comfort with ecobee’s smart thermostat. Control your home’s climate from anywhere and make sure every room stays just the right temperature with a smart sensor.
$168.99 on Amazon

 

Saje Aroma Om
Saje began in Vancouver with a vision to bring the power of plants to everyone’s home through natural wellness products. Now a trusted name, Saje offers essential oils and holistic remedies that help nurture the body, mind, and spirit. A diffuser can completely transform the mood of your space and this one features a night light and intermittent settings.
$106 at Saje
Mackage GLORIA Handmade Wool Blend Coat
Mackage was born in Montreal, where two talented designers set out to create outerwear that blended luxury with function. Known for its sleek, high-quality coats and jackets, Mackage has become a go-to brand for chic and practical winter fashion. This handmade wool blend coat promises to be your most treasured winter wardrobe essential.
$1290.00 at Mackage

Sweet Sheets Sage Green Bed Sheets – $75

ine+ nutrition Super Greens Mixed Berry – $62.99

THE COMFY Original – $64.99

 

Lululemon Steady State Half Zip
Lululemon started in Vancouver in 1998, born out of a desire to create high-performance athletic wear that blends fashion and function. The steady state half zip is the perfect mix of comfort and style for all your active adventures. With its soft fabric and sleek design, it keeps you cozy during workouts or lounging, making it your new go-to piece.
$128 at Lululemon
Simons Egyptian cotton and bamboo pillowcases 330-thread-count
Simons began as a humble dry goods store in 1840 in Quebec City and has since grown into a beloved retailer across Canada. Indulge in the luxury of Hôtels Le Germain pillowcases, crafted from a blend of fine Egyptian cotton and silky bamboo rayon for the softest sleep imaginable. Made in Canada, these pillowcases bring elegance and comfort to your bedroom, one dreamy night at a time.
$70.00 at Simons

 

 

Kim and Pom French Vanilla Scented Candle
Kim and Pom started with a passion for creating beautifully scented products that elevate everyday moments. Founded in Canada, this brand blends luxurious scents with eco-friendly materials. Hand-poured with love, this French vanilla scented candle will fill your space with the sweet, comforting aroma of warm vanilla. Can you say delicious?
$24.99 on Amazon

 

Blume SuperBelly Gut Health and On-the-Go Hydration Packets
Blume started in Vancouver with a mission to make plant-based wellness products as accessible and enjoyable as possible. Founded by two friends, it has grown into a go-to brand for natural, effective solutions for everything from skincare to gut health. The SuperBelly gut health and on-the-go hydration packets will be your new bestie for feeling great, whether you’re at home or on the go. Packed with probiotics and electrolytes, they make supporting your gut and staying hydrated easy.
$32 on Amazon
Balzac’s Coffee Roasters Anniversary Blend – $15.61

Dulcie Earrings – $115

Canada Goose Marlow Parka – $1,625

