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Make the most of your outdoor spaces with thoughtfully chosen patio furniture. Think foldable café-style tables for slow weekend mornings, low-profile seating that doesn’t crowd the space, and modular pieces that can shift with your needs—from solo lounging to hosting a friend or two. Shop a range of space-smart styles from Wayfair, Pottery Barn, Cozey, and more—perfect for creating a setup that just feels like home.

Best for al fresco dining

Abbott Concrete & Acacia Chunky Leg Outdoor Dining Table + Huntington Chair Crafted from sustainably harvested acacia wood, this outdoor dining set will be the focal point of your patio or outdoor space. You’ll comfortably seat 8 at dinner parties, outdoor birthday bashes and family brunches. This concrete furniture features natural variations that change over time, so each piece develops its own unique character and patina, making your set truly one of a kind. $3,644 at Pottery Barn

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Best for compact spaces

Outdoor Bistro Set 3 Piece Patio Bistro Set This charming 3-piece bistro set was made for tea time and morning coffee. Made from sturdy high-strength aluminum, you’ll have this classic set for years to come. Versatile and compact, this little set compliments courtyards, gardens, balconies, patios, pool sides, and more. $240.99 on Amazon (was $300)

Best for lounging poolside

Malibu Teak & Mesh Stackable Outdoor Chaise, Set of 2 You deserve a little patio paradise—and these teak chaises make it easy to create one. These outdoor chaise chairs are crafted from durable FSC®-certified teak with four adjustable reclining positions and a stackable design. $3,104 at Pottery Barn

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Best modular seating

Mistral Collection How great will you look sitting pool-side on this Cozey piece this summer? With customizable configurations and modules you can add later, it’s the perfect way to create your dream outdoor lounging setup. $1880 at Cozey

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Solar String Lights – $35.99

Rattan Patio Furniture Set – $197

Patio Novagarden Balcony Railing Table – $121.15

Best for casual gatherings

4 Piece Patio Furniture Set If you’re looking for value, this 4-piece patio furniture set has everything you need for a relaxing night outdoors. Built with sturdy rattan, a reinforced metal frame, and high weight capacities across the table, chairs, and loveseat, this set is designed for durability. It also includes plush, zippered cushions for comfortable lounging. $239.99 on Amazon

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Best for cozy nights

HOMETRENDS Belmont 4-Piece Steel Outdoor Sectional Set Create a cozy outdoor lounge you’ll never want to leave with this inviting sectional, crafted from handwoven all-weather resin wicker for timeless style and lasting durability. Plush, UV-resistant cushions offer a comfortable place to unwind, while the rust-resistant steel frame and stain-repellent fabrics are built to withstand the elements. $798.00 at Walmart

Best for family dinners

Alyah 6 - Person Metal Patio Dining Set with Rectangular Table Turn your backyard into the ultimate entertaining space with this stylish eight-piece patio dining set. Complete with a spacious dining table, six 360-degree swivel chairs and a large UV-resistant umbrella, it comfortably seats up to six guests for everything from casual family dinners to summer barbecues. Crafted from durable, powder-coated steel with weather-resistant materials, it’s built to withstand the elements while offering lasting comfort and shade all season long. $1,400.00 at Wayfair (was $1,687.35)

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Best for slow mornings

3 Piece Patio Furniture Set If you’re looking for a wicker moment, this 3-piece set is calling your name. Weather-resistant and looks great in any outdoor space. Can’t you see yourself sipping morning coffee with a loved one here? $239.99 on Amazon

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Long Box Planter – $179.99

Deluxe Patio Umbrella – $739.00

Outdoor Side Tables – $54.99