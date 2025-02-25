Fyre Festival 2: For just over $1M, you and 7 of your friends can attend

Send this page to someone via email

Remember Fyre Festival, the disastrous failed music festival that completely fell apart in 2017 and descended into chaos in the Bahamas? Well, it’s getting a sequel and if you’re feeling adventurous, tickets are on sale now.

Fyre Festival 2, also titled FYRE II, is taking place from May 30 through June 2 at Playa FYRE on Isla Mujeres, off the coast of Cancún, Mexico, according to a press release shared on Instagram Monday by Billy McFarland, the fraudster creator of the infamous failed Fyre Festival.

The tickets went on sale Monday for Fyre Festival 2, nearly eight years after the original 2017 Fyre Festival that landed McFarland in prison for four years for defrauding about 80 festival investors.

McFarland received a six-year sentence in 2018 and pleaded guilty to wire fraud and other crimes related to the music festival, but was released in May 2022 after having “earned good time credit,” according to his lawyer, Jason Russo.

In his press release, McFarland describes the sequel as “a three-day escape to the Mexican Caribbean where you’ll explore by day alongside your favorite talent and come together at night to celebrate with music.”

“FYRE 2 is produced by Lostnights, a premier live event producer with nearly 20 years of experience in crafting extraordinary, one-of-a-kind experiences in remote and unique locations,” the press release reads. “FYRE 2 is supported by some of the Mexican Caribbean’s finest hospitality providers, delivering world-class accommodations and unforgettable experiences.”

The press release notes that FYRE 2 “will have adventures led by international and local talent, taking guests on boundary-pushing excursions by day and uniting for intimate beach-side performances at night.”

FYRE 2 is working with SoldOut.com and FriendlySky to provide ticket and hospitality packages to guests “that rewrite the festival playbook.”

“I’m sure people think I’m crazy for doing this again. But I feel I’d be crazy not to do it again,” McFarland said in a statement. “After years of reflection and now thoughtful planning, the new team and I have amazing plans for FYRE 2. The adventure seekers who trust the vision and take the leap will help make history.”

“Thank you to my partners for the second chance.”

Tickets are also for sale directly through the Fyre Festival website, ranging in price from US$1,400 to US$1.1 million.

The website offers four packages: Fyre Ignite, Fyre Fuego, Fyre Phoenix and Prometheus God of Fyre.

The Fyre Ignite package includes four-day access to Fyre Festival 2 and transportation from preferred hotel locations at a cost of $1,400 per person. The Fyre Fuego package is priced at $5,000 per person and includes four-day VIP access to the festival, including front-row viewing of the stage and close viewing of the Fight Pit — where MMA fighters will duel each night.

Accommodation and flights are not included in the price for these packages but purchasers can use the “FYRE Concierge” to help assist with “private flights” and will receive “preferred rates” at hotels in the area.

The Fyre Phoenix package is priced at $25,0000 for two people and includes artist access to the festival grounds, backstage access to the stage, pit-side access to the Fight Pit, a curated itinerary of “FYRE Experiences,” transportation throughout the weekend and access to the FYRE Concierge.

The Fyre Phoenix package also allows “Phoenix attendees” to stay among the artists and performing talent with complimentary luxury accommodations for two in the FYRE Artist areas at “the five-star Impression Isla Mujeres or five-star Almare Isla Mujeres for three (3) nights.” They will also receive private ground transportation to and from the Cancun airport and FYRE Ferries will be provided but flights are an extra cost.

The most expensive package, titled Prometheus God of Fyre, is priced at $1.1 million and includes four-day access to Fyre Festival 2 for eight people. It comes with access to the festival ground, on-stage access to the stage, fight team access at the Fight Pit, a curated itinerary of FYRE Experiences, 24-7 private chauffeur service, dedicated on-site concierge and access to the Prometheus Marina.

According to the website, the eight guests will “live like the Gods of FYRE. PROMETHEUS pass holders have their accommodations provided by FYRE and will have the option of a 4-stateroom yacht or a luxurious 4-bedroom villa with immediate proximity and access to Playa FYRE and the festival grounds for three (3) nights from Friday, May 30 – Monday, June 2.”

Prometheus God of Fyre pass holders will also receive travel by private air charter on a round trip from Miami to Cancun International Airport. Once they arrive at the airport they will travel by helicopter to Isla Mujeres and a dedicated chauffeur will take the guests to their accommodations once they arrive.

Originally marketed as a two-weekend luxury music festival on the island of Great Exuma in the Bahamas, Fyre Festival and McFarland were outed as frauds when festivalgoers were met with less-than-suitable conditions in 2017.

Upon arrival, the 5,000 ticketholders were told all of the festival’s headlining musicians had already pulled out of the lineup. The gourmet food they’d been promised turned into subpar cheese sandwiches and the luxury accommodation was revealed to be FEMA disaster tents.

View image in full screen A tweet showing the cheese sandwiches served to Fyre Festival attendees in 2017. Netflix / courtesy Everett Collection

The festival was co-founded and marketed by rapper Ja Rule, who had influencers like Kendall Jenner, Emily Ratajkowski and Hailey Bieber promote the event. Ja Rule later said he was also scammed by McFarland and was subsequently dismissed from a $100-million class-action lawsuit.

As part of his 2018 prison sentence, McFarland was ordered to pay back the $26 million he’d defrauded from investors.

Both McFarland and Ja Rule have publicly apologized for the disastrous 2017 Fyre Festival.

McFarland first announced Fyre Festival 2 in 2023 and claimed he had already begun selling tickets to the event’s second try.

Despite there being no official date, musical lineup or even a location — save for the fact Fyre Festival II would apparently take place “in the Caribbean” — in 2023, the first 100 tickets had reportedly already sold out. The tickets were priced at $499 each. The event was expected to take place at “the end of 2024,” according to the festival’s website.

“FYRE is about people from the around the world coming together to pull off the impossible,” McFarland wrote at the time. “This time we have incredible support. I’ll be doing what I love while working with the best logistical and infrastructure partners.”

—With files from Global News