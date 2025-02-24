Why BC Ferries passengers are facing hours-long delays on popular route Monday

Send this page to someone via email

Passengers travelling on BC Ferries on Monday between Tsawwassen and Swartz Bay may be surprised to discover long sailing waits.

BC Ferries says that with the Queen of New Westminster out of service since September 2024 for complex repairs, the demand has not slowed down but its fleet has not been “meaningfully expanded” in almost 30 years.

Passengers arriving at the Tsawwassen terminal around 8 a.m. Monday, if they do not have a reservation, can get on the earliest sailing in the early afternoon.

BC Ferries said it is pushing to build five new major vessels, extend the life of two older vessels and add a new ship to keep up with demand.

On Friday the organization said it put forward another option: build five new vessels and extend one.

“This would allow us to lock in fixed-price contracts we’ve secured through procurement, but it wouldn’t add another vessel to these major routes,” BC Ferries said in a statement.

“While not ideal, this alternative is a financially responsible way to ensure system sustainability.”

The BC Ferries commissioner is the only one who can approve adding another vessel.