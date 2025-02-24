‘We want stability’: Ukrainians in Winnipeg on third anniversary of war

Send this page to someone via email

On the third anniversary of the war in Ukraine, members of Winnipeg’s Ukrainian community are reflecting on the conflict that continues to drag on and where they stand in Canada as they nervously watch news from back home.

Ihor Shved, pastor at the city’s Ukrainian Catholic Metropolitan Cathedral of Sts. Volodymyr and Olga, said those questions come up regularly among his parishioners — most of whom never expected a third year would go by without resolution.

“We all know that war is not something that you can plan to stop it tomorrow or in one month, but we had hope … and we don’t want to believe that it will still be here next year,” Shved told Global Winnipeg. “But we are here … and we are thankful for those people who are fighting there as well as for those who are supporting our country around the world.

For some Ukrainian families in Winnipeg, returning home isn’t as easy as it seems — they’ve set up roots in the city and, after three years, their children have become integrated into Canadian culture.

“There are mix(ed) feelings. It looked different one year ago or two years ago,” Shved said.

“Now, after three years here — especially for those who are with children and their children are growing up in the society … the English language, Canadian culture, it’s not that easy. The number of those who are willing to go back are less.”

Despite that, he said, there are many Ukrainians in Canada who long to return home and are doing what they can to get back. Many of those decisions, however, depend on official documentation, as many community members await news on permanent residency applications while facing the imminent expiration of their three-year work permits.

“We, as human beings, we want stability,” he said. “We don’t like to live in the feelings when you don’t know what will happen tomorrow. There are worries, stress … but people are trying.

“We’re trying to give a message of hope to our people.”

That message is something shared by the Ukrainian Canadian Congress (UCC), a national non-profit that acts as the voice of the Ukrainian community in Canada.

UCC executive director Ihor Michalchyshyn told Global Winnipeg there are more than 45 rallies planned this weekend across Canada in support of Ukraine and many others around the world.

Recent comments from U.S. president Donald Trump suggesting that Ukraine is to blame for the conflict are raising red flags in the community, Michalchyshyn said.

“We’re feeling angry that we have a third anniversary of this invasion, we’re feeling upset that Russian disinformation continues to permeate about the nature of this … that somehow it’s Ukraine’s fault, or somehow all these arguments about the pro-Russian narrative continue to make their way to the forefront.

“Ukraine is not to blame for the Russian invasion. That’s a false narrative. Ukraine can’t hold elections while Russia’s firing missiles on cities every day, so this willingness by President Trump to take on these Russian narratives and propagate them is very concerning.”

Michalyshyn said his organization continues to lobby the federal government for more financial and humanitarian aid to help Ukraine’s war efforts and the people on the ground as well as displaced Ukrainians living and working in Canada, who, in order to have some certainty about their futures, could benefit from having their working permits renewed.

“We really want to avert a refugee crisis or some kind of mass movement of people working illegally,” he said.

“These people are contributing and participating in their community lives and working hard … and we think they should continue to have that temporary protection as long as the war continues.”

On Monday, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, attending a peace and security summit in the Ukrainian capital of Kyiv, announced that Canada is set to send $5 billion in aid to Ukraine, with funds from seized Russian assets.