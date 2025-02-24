Canada pledges $5B in seized Russian assets for Ukraine on war anniversary

Send this page to someone via email

Canada will send $5 billion in aid to Ukraine using funds from seized Russian assets, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said Monday at a peace and security summit in Kyiv.

Trudeau and a dozen other world leaders are in the Ukrainian capital to mark the third anniversary of Russia’s invasion, where support for Ukraine to end the war on its terms and with its territory intact remained strong.

“This is not a conflict Ukraine wanted, provoked or asked for in any way,” Trudeau said at the summit table.

“This is a war started for one reason and one reason only: Russia‘s desire to erase Ukrainian history and expand their empire.”

Trudeau also pledged 25 additional light armoured vehicles for Ukraine and a grant to help with energy security as Russia attacks the country’s power grid.

Trudeau’s remarks did not touch on Ukraine’s possible membership in the NATO military alliance, which other leaders have been calling for at the ongoing summit.

But he repeated his calls for Kyiv to have a direct role in negotiations for a possible end to the war, as European leaders express dismay at Washington holding talks with Moscow.

“We cannot return to an era where might makes right,” Trudeau said. “We must do everything in our power to enable Ukraine to secure a just and lasting peace, a peace that cannot be achieved without Ukrainians at the table.”

U.S. President Donald Trump has blamed Ukraine for starting the war, which started when Russian invaded Crimea following pro-democracy protests in 2014, followed by Moscow’s full-scale invasion, which started on this day three years ago.

In addition to the 25 new LAV III vehicles, Trudeau is pledging two armoured combat-support vehicles for Ukrainian troops, who will be trained in Germany “shortly” to use the machines.

He says Canada will provide four F-16 flight simulators in addition to systems for the fighter jet that were recently delivered to Ukraine.

The new $5 billion in funds is the first instalment of revenues from frozen Russian assets, after years of Ottawa promising to forfeit holdings associated with Russia’s government and its oligarchs. Canada has been pushing Europeans to forfeit Russian funds held in frozen European accounts, or at least the interest accrued since the full-scale invasion.

Trudeau says Canada will continue training Ukrainian troops, so that Russia will not be allowed to end the world order that upheld sovereignty for many countries for decades.

“Once a just peace is secured, Canada stands at the ready to work with our partners around the world to provide Ukraine the security it needs for the peace to last, allowing it to recover, rebuild, and prosper,” he said.

“We can’t wait. The moment to stop this war of aggression, the moment to defend democracy, the moment to stand for our shared values — is now. So let us seize it.”

Leaders are giving statements at the opening of the summit, which proceeded despite an audible air-defence siren ringing out in the background.

There was a heavy police presence in the streets near the venue where the leaders were meeting. Officers were stationed on every corner. Some streets were blocked off with security only allowing people through after scanning their identification.

Trudeau received a quick hug and a handshake from Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy just prior to the conference beginning.

This is Trudeau’s fourth visit to Ukraine since 2022 and almost certainly his last, as he is to be replaced as prime minister when his Liberal party picks a new leader early next month.

Zelenskyy told a news conference on Sunday that he will be looking for an update from Trudeau on the G7’s relationship with the U.S. under Trump. Canada is chairing the group of countries this year.